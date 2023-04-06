Food & Drink First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth Take a peek inside the new George Street restaurant ahead of its grand opening. By Maria Gran April 6 2023, 11.45am Share First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-drink/4277098/first-look-vandal-co-opens-in-perth/ Copy Link 1 comments Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Food & Drink Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast St Andrews Cocktail Week announces 2024 dates following successful first event Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian… Review: A first look at scrumptious new brunch and munch menu at popular Perth… Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival Sweet treats: A gluten-free banana cake that is perfect for all occasions How a 'Goldilocks climate' means these Angus strawberries will hit shelves within days Dundee institution Kerr's Dairy on course to deliver £10m sales Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight Most Read 1 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 2 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 3 3 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout 4 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 5 Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre 6 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… 7 Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it 8 Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword 9 Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t… More from The Courier Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park… Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe… Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 3 Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes Editor's Picks Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in footwell Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream Play about Dundee ‘finally’ coming home with debut Rep performance Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron contract, dragging the youngster off the training pitch and welcoming back injured pair A boy named Sue? Scotland’s most androgynous names Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it ‘Tremendous shock’: Jim Clark’s cousin opens up on tragic death of Fife motor racing champion at 32 Most Commented 1 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 4 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 5 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 6 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 7 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 8 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 10 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf