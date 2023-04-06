St Andrews Cocktail Week announces 2024 dates following successful first event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Cocktail Week announces 2024 dates following successful first event

The 10-day cocktail-focused event saw thousands turn out in support.

By Julia Bryce
A passion for cocktails led Fraser Wilson to a job at The Criterion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A passion for cocktails led Fraser Wilson to a job at The Criterion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

More than 3,000 people came out in force to support the inaugural St Andrews Cocktail Week.

Taking place across a 10-day period from March 24 to April 2, the event saw a total of 45 venues sign up to take part.

Established to help encourage more people to visit hospitality venues in and around the centre of the popular tourist and student town, St Andrews Cocktail Week has been hailed “a huge success” by organisers Marketing After Dark based in Dundee.

The team launched Dundee Cocktail Week last October and expanded into a different market for the first time this spring.

2024 event dates

As a result of its success, the 2024 dates for St Andrews Cocktail Week have now been released, and tickets are also now on sale for the event which will take place from March 15 to March 24.

Organisers reported that some venues saw an increase in sales of around 20% and one venue sold almost 1,400 cocktails in the 10 days.

Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark is delighted that St Andrews Cocktail Week was a huge success. Image: DC Thomson

Cocktail fans were invited to purchase wristbands that would see them get access to signature cocktails, discounted drinks and food from participating venues, and even allowed them access to offers in some local stores.

Venues involved included The Adamson, The Saint, Forgan’s, Hams Hame, The Rule and Luvian’s Bottleshop to name a few.

Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark said the event “couldn’t have gone better.”

“Some of the venues I spoke with reported having the busiest weeks of the year so far which is fantastic.

Yasmine Petrie crafts an espresso martini at The Adamson, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We are absolutely blown away by the response to the inaugural event with the final number of attendees more than double what we had originally anticipated.

“We set out to deliver footfall to the town and support local businesses which we believe we have done. Now we will take a moment to look at all the feedback from the week, then look forward to planning our 2024 and making it even bigger and better.”

The Rule’s frozen strawberry daiquiri. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week

St Andrews Cocktail Week good for local business

Fraser Wilson is the assistant manager of The Criterion on South Street. The bar only started focusing on cocktails when Fraser joined just over a year ago and was one of the venues that reported a record week for drinks sales.

He said: “Thanks to St Andrews Cocktail Week, Saturday was our busiest day in the bar since Hogmanay and it was a record-breaking cocktail day for us.”

The Criterion’s assistant manager Fraser Wilson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Feedback from wristband holders showed 88% of customers would purchase a wristband for 2024 and 64% used them across multiple days.

Unsurprisingly 60% of wristband holders favourite part of the event was the discounted cocktails, however 34% said it was to help support local businesses.

One individual said: “I thought it was great fun and gave me an excuse to socialise that week. It felt it was an effective way to connect with different local businesses,” while another added: “The town was buzzing and there was a great atmosphere in all the venues that we visited.”

For more information on the 2024 event visit standrewscocktailweek.co.uk

