St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks event

Prepare your taste buds for a trip around one of Fife’s most popular seaside towns as St Andrew’s Cocktail Week kicks off to highlight the best bars.

The event, which lasts for 10 days, comes after the success of Dundee Cocktail Week and takes place from Friday March 24 to Sunday April 2.

On display will be the finest of St Andrews’ cocktails with something to satisfy even the most ardent connoisseur.

With 20 venues signed up and an expected 50 by the week itself, it is sure to be a jam-packed roster.

After the success of cocktail weeks in several major Scottish cities it became clear that St Andrews too could benefit from such an event. Cocktail week will provide a platform for local hospitality to showcase themselves and draw in new customers.

With the current cost-of-living crisis and increased overheads many hospitality venues are struggling. Therefore St Andrews Cocktail Week comes at a perfect juncture to market the town to potential returning clientele.

Putting St Andrews on the map

Returning to her Fife roots, Alice Christison is keen to showcase the diversity and talent that St Andrews’ hospitality sector has to offer.

She said: “We are looking to drive as much footfall and people to St Andrews as possible for the event.

“It has been such a difficult time for businesses and with St Andrews Cocktail Week we are really trying to help them after a tough couple of years.

“The event is a great way to get people into St Andrews and try some amazing hospitality venues when they are offered at a discounted price.

“More than anything we want to showcase it as one of the best food and drink destinations in Scotland.”

How does it work?

By purchasing a wristband visitors will receive various perks and discounts.

Exclusive drinks offered at a whole host of venues and discounts within participating restaurants across the town.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The wristband gives you access to discounts on hair and beauty and clothes at top fashion retailers.

Alice said: “On top of that we have a couple experiences to be announced – such as cocktail making classes in some venues and some other cool surprises to add to the week.”

Customers purchase wristbands via the official website, which are then collected at the dedicated pickup point.

Which venues are involved in St Andrews Cocktail Week?

There are set to be more than 50 bars and restaurants taking part in the event.

With such an extensive list there is sure to be something on offer for everyone.

The confirmed venues so far:

The Adamson

Haar

Ziggys

Rogue

Tailend

The Saint

St Andrews Brewing Co

We Are Zest Cafe

The Rav

Lupos

Blackhorn

The Cheesy Toast Shack

Spoiled Life Home Store & Coffee

Spoiled Hair Dressing

Rocca Deli

Luvians

Cromars

Hames hook

Swillian Loft

18 St Andrews

Dook Cafe

Where does the money generated from St Andrews Cocktail Week go?

Unlike with Dundee Cocktail Week there is no option for VIP tickets, venues will instead select their own discounts and offers which are available with the purchase of the standard wristband.

Super early bird tickets are priced at £6 for the standard wristband.

Advance discount wristbands are £8. With the final release wristbands rising to £10.

By purchasing a wristband you will get exclusive discounts on cocktails, food and shopping but will also be supporting a charity.

The Ben: Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society will receive a donation from every sale as they continue their work to support hospitality workers across Scotland.

Those in attendance must be 18 years or over.

For more information on tickets or the event visit standrewscocktailweek.co.uk.