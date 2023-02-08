St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks event

By Glen Barclay
February 8 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 8 2023, 6.00pm
Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson and Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews.
Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson and Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews.

Prepare your taste buds for a trip around one of Fife’s most popular seaside towns as St Andrew’s Cocktail Week kicks off to highlight the best bars.

The event, which lasts for 10 days, comes after the success of Dundee Cocktail Week and takes place from Friday March 24 to Sunday April 2.

On display will be the finest of St Andrews’ cocktails with something to satisfy even the most ardent connoisseur.

With 20 venues signed up and an expected 50 by the week itself, it is sure to be a jam-packed roster.

Some of the various cocktails on offer at The Adamson, one of the key attractions of St Andrews Cocktail Week.

After the success of cocktail weeks in several major Scottish cities it became clear that St Andrews too could benefit from such an event. Cocktail week will provide a platform for local hospitality to showcase themselves and draw in new customers.

With the current cost-of-living crisis and increased overheads many hospitality venues are struggling. Therefore St Andrews Cocktail Week comes at a perfect juncture to market the town to potential returning clientele.

Putting St Andrews on the map

Returning to her Fife roots, Alice Christison is keen to showcase the diversity and talent that St Andrews’ hospitality sector has to offer.

She said: “We are looking to drive as much footfall and people to St Andrews as possible for the event.

Alice is hopeful that St Andrews Cocktail Week can drive footfall to the seaside town in the lead-up to summer.

“It has been such a difficult time for businesses and with St Andrews Cocktail Week we are really trying to help them after a tough couple of years.

“The event is a great way to get people into St Andrews and try some amazing hospitality venues when they are offered at a discounted price.

“More than anything we want to showcase it as one of the best food and drink destinations in Scotland.”

How does it work?

By purchasing a wristband visitors will receive various perks and discounts.

Exclusive drinks offered at a whole host of venues and discounts within participating restaurants across the town.

Dan Gillan crafts a ‘Cherry Margarita’ at The Adamson Bar.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The wristband gives you access to discounts on hair and beauty and clothes at top fashion retailers.

Alice said: “On top of that we have a couple experiences to be announced – such as cocktail making classes in some venues and some other cool surprises to add to the week.”

Customers purchase wristbands via the official website, which are then collected at the dedicated pickup point.

Which venues are involved in St Andrews Cocktail Week?

There are set to be more than 50 bars and restaurants taking part in the event.

With such an extensive list there is sure to be something on offer for everyone.

The confirmed venues so far:

  • The Adamson
  • Haar
  • Ziggys
  • Rogue
  • Tailend
  • The Saint
  • St Andrews Brewing Co
  • We Are Zest Cafe
  • The Rav
  • Lupos
  • Blackhorn
  • The Cheesy Toast Shack
  • Spoiled Life Home Store & Coffee
  • Spoiled Hair Dressing
  • Rocca Deli
  • Luvians
  • Cromars
  • Hames hook
  • Swillian Loft
  • 18 St Andrews
  • Dook Cafe

Where does the money generated from St Andrews Cocktail Week go?

Unlike with Dundee Cocktail Week there is no option for VIP tickets, venues will instead select their own discounts and offers which are available with the purchase of the standard wristband.

Super early bird tickets are priced at £6 for the standard wristband.

Advance discount wristbands are £8. With the final release wristbands rising to £10.

Yasmine Petrie will be serving up many an ‘Espresso Martini’ throughout St Andrews Cocktail Week.

By purchasing a wristband you will get exclusive discounts on cocktails, food and shopping but will also be supporting a charity.

The Ben: Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society will receive a donation from every sale as they continue their work to support hospitality workers across Scotland.

Those in attendance must be 18 years or over.

For more information on tickets or the event visit standrewscocktailweek.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Mercury Prize winner Little Simz to perform at 2023 EE Bafta Film Awards (Ian West/PA)
Mercury Prize winner Little Simz to perform at 2023 EE Bafta Film Awards
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin to co-host 16th annual Women In Film event (Ian West/PA)
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin to co-host 16th annual Women In Film event
Chris Pratt ‘so honoured’ to play titular role in upcoming Super Mario Bros film (PA)
Chris Pratt ‘so honoured’ to play titular role in upcoming Super Mario Bros film
Owen Wilson channels US artist Bob Ross in trailer for upcoming film Paint (Ian West/PA)
Owen Wilson channels US artist Bob Ross in trailer for upcoming film Paint
New Doctor Who star Millie Gibson makes surprise appearance at BBC News Awards (Danny Lawson/PA)
New Doctor Who star Millie Gibson makes surprise appearance at BBC News Awards
Evangeline Lilly says Jeremy Renner’s swift recovery is a ‘straight-up miracle’ (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Evangeline Lilly says Jeremy Renner’s swift recovery is a ‘straight-up miracle’
Titles incorporating themes of mental health lead the shortlist for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize for 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Titles incorporating mental health lead shortlist for Children’s Book Prize
Love Island (ITV/PA)
New Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty ruffles feathers after her first dates
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ukraine criticises speech by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters at UN Security Council
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented