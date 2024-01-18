Shocked Fife MP involved in Post Office inquiry says evidence so far could be ‘tip of the iceberg’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shocked Fife MP involved in Post Office inquiry says evidence so far could be ‘tip of the iceberg’

Douglas Chapman is a member of the committee that quizzed witnesses on the scandal this week.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman
Dunfermline MP is part of the Post Office Inquiry. Image: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA Wire

A Fife MP involved in gathering evidence in the Post Office inquiry believes the information uncovered may just be the tip of the iceberg.

Douglas Chapman is part of Westminster’s Business and Trade Committee which quizzed witnesses on the scandal this week.

Myra Philp is a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Myra Philp from Fife is one of thousands of victims of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the Dunfermline SNP MP says swift accountability and closure this year are key to ending the suffering of current and former sub-postmasters.

The scandal was dramatised in the ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Faulty post office software led to more than 900 people being wrongly prosecuted for stealing money from they branches they ran.

And more than 3,000 others were left penniless and in despair as the issue continued over 20 years.

They include:

Mr Chapman says it’s possible many other victims have yet to come forward.

And he added: “We think this is the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

“And yet, what we know now, no matter how awful, may be only the tip of the iceberg.”

Post Office scandal is about ‘more than a flawed IT system’

The MP described much of this week’s evidence as “quite shocking”.

He said: “Over and over again the human aspect of this scandal came up.

“The unfairness of the system was pointed out by Alan Bates.

Actor Toby Jones portrayed Alan Bates in the ITV Post Office scandal drama. Image: ITV Plc

“And it was particularly highlighted by Jo Hamilton’s comment on her parents not living to see her conviction overturned.

“Witnesses pointed out this scandal was caused by much more than just a flawed IT system, but also a flawed human reaction in how it was so badly dealt with.”

The committee session was called to scrutinise why the process of redress has taken so long.

It also examined how convictions could be overturned and compensation paid quickly.

‘Post Office is still prevaricating’

Mr Chapman added: “Swift accountability and closure this year is key here – especially as…hundreds of psychiatric reports highlight the terrible damage to people’s mental health and suffering.

“It’s extraordinary that the Post Office is still prevaricating on giving vital information on their knowledge of issues with the Horizon system.

“There are still so many unanswered questions, not least the implications for the government’s own procurement processes and public confidence in these processes.

“Is there another Horizon scandal sitting in a government department waiting to happen?”

Conversation