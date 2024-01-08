Perthshire subpostmaster reveals marriage broke down after Post Office scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire subpostmaster reveals marriage broke down after Post Office scandal

Chris Dawson also claims he lost his businesses and his home after being accused of fraud.

By Chloe Burrell
Former Perthshire subpostmaster Chris Dawson.
Former Perthshire subpostmaster Chris Dawson. Image: Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/YouTube

A Perthshire subpostmaster has revealed that his marriage broke down and he lost his house after the Post Office scandal.

Chris Dawson previously ran branches in Pitlochry and Kinloch Rannoch.

Alongside about 3,000 branch operators across the UK, he was pursued by the Post Office for alleged theft and fraud.

In 2019, a high court case ruled the Horizon IT system had been at fault.

The scandal has been brought to light again following the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland on BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Mr Dawson said the past 14 years had been “absolute hell on Earth”.

He said: “I had the Post Office in Pitlochry and one in Kinloch Rannoch.

“Attached to the one in Pitlochry was a large and successful toy and gift shop.

Former Perthshire subpostmaster ‘lost businesses and house’ after scandal

“I lost all three businesses. I lost my house, the marriage collapsed and I’ve suffered mental health issues.

“The upset to my then-wife and to my two daughters, who were only eight and 11 at the time, was horrendous.

“Being pointed out in the street, whisper campaigns – it’s hard to put into words.

“What you have to realise is because it’s the Post Office, there (were) reminders every single day you pass a postbox, a Post Office, a postman came to your door and a post van drove past you.

“It was like the mental abuse was 24/7 because you couldn’t go anywhere without thinking about it.”

A Post Office sign.
The Post Office scandal affected about 3,000 subpostmasters. Image: Mark Newcombe/Shutterstock

The UK Government is considering taking action to clear the names of those convicted of wrongdoing.

Mr Dawson – who previously gave evidence to the Post Office IT Horizon Inquiry – says it is a “very welcome statement” but that it is “such a shame” it had taken the drama series to bring it back to prominence.

Although he was never charged, Mr Dawson described being “interrogated” in his own home over the fraud allegations as “humiliating”.

He claims he was told that he would have to pay back £17,500 – but refused.

‘I wasn’t pleading guilty to something I hadn’t done’

He said: “I was offered the deal of plead guilty to the theft and we’ll drop the fraud charges.

“I refused to accept any of it. I wasn’t pleading guilty to something I hadn’t done.

“Eventually they admitted they knew that I hadn’t taken the money but due to the terms of the contract you get made to sign, I was still responsible for it and I was still to pay it back.

“It was humiliating, bullying and intimidation right from the get-go.”

Mr Dawson said he finally received an apology after speaking with Post Office CEO Nick Read in September.

The Courier has contacted the Post Office for comment.

However, a spokesperson previously said: “We share fully the aims of the public inquiry to get to the truth of what went wrong.

“It’s for the inquiry to reach its own independent conclusions after consideration of all the evidence on the issues that it is examining.”

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Alan Richardson. Thomas Henderson, Dundee murder accused Picture shows; Thomas Henderson, Dundee murder accused. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/04/2023
Dundee murderer caught with deadly weapon made from Covid tester at HMP Perth
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars in Dundee and Perth - then…
Ewan McGregor visited Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth
Movie star Ewan McGregor dines in Perth city centre restaurant
An egret was spotted in the North Inch. Image: Marshall Orr/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First Perth sighting of rare bird captured at popular golf course
2
Two e-bikes stolen from property on Myreriggs Road near Coupar Angus.
Two e-bikes with 'five-figure' value stolen in Coupar Angus break-in
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Perth and Kinross revealed - as council income…
Alex Gibson.
Perthshire man threatened to 'crucify' wife in chilling WhatsApp texts
Two sided image. One side shows a hole in the street full of water, the other a Scottish Water van parked in Rose Terrace, Perth, during Storm Gerrit.
Storm Gerrit in Perth: Scottish Water admits North Inch flood pump fault
Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond at centre of mystery over Perth-bound Stone of Destiny's missing piece
Loft Nightclub in Perth.
Police launch data protection probe over Perth nightclubs 'ban list' leak

Conversation