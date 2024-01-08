T in the Park bosses say ‘fake profile’ behind 2026 festival claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

T in the Park bosses say ‘fake profile’ behind 2026 festival claims

A social media account had claimed the event was returning to Perthshire.

By Ben MacDonald
T in the Park will not return in 2026
T in the Park at Strathallan Castle in Perthshire. Image: Andrew Cawley

The organisers of T in the Park say a “fake” social media profile is behind claims that the festival is returning in 2026.

An account appeared on X – formerly Twitter – at the weekend with the username @tinthepark2026.

A post teased a return for the festival, saying: “Guess who’s back.”

The profile also had its location set as Strathallan Castle, the Perthshire site that last hosted T in the Park in 2016.

DF Concerts confirms ‘fake profile’ behind T in the Park 2026 claims

On Monday the profile further posted that it would be making an announcement at 10am on Friday and asked fans for their favourite memories of the event.

Moments later, the profile disappeared from the website.

DF Concerts, which organised T in the Park during its run at both Balado, near Kinross, and Strathallan Castle, told The Courier: “It’s a fake profile, not belonging to DF.”

The “fake” T in the Park 2026 account on X.

Since T in the Park came to an end, the promoter has organised TRNSMT festival in Glasgow each year in its place.

Strathallan is set to host Mugstock Festival in 2024 – after this year’s staging of the event was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

That is despite concerns about drug-dealing when T in the Park was held at the site.

Last month, DF Concerts confirmed it was not returning to Dundee for the Summer Sessions festival.

