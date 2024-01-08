T in the Park bosses say ‘fake profile’ behind 2026 festival claims

The organisers of T in the Park say a “fake” social media profile is behind claims that the festival is returning in 2026.

An account appeared on X – formerly Twitter – at the weekend with the username @tinthepark2026.

A post teased a return for the festival, saying: “Guess who’s back.”

The profile also had its location set as Strathallan Castle, the Perthshire site that last hosted T in the Park in 2016.

DF Concerts confirms ‘fake profile’ behind T in the Park 2026 claims

On Monday the profile further posted that it would be making an announcement at 10am on Friday and asked fans for their favourite memories of the event.

Moments later, the profile disappeared from the website.

DF Concerts, which organised T in the Park during its run at both Balado, near Kinross, and Strathallan Castle, told The Courier: “It’s a fake profile, not belonging to DF.”

Since T in the Park came to an end, the promoter has organised TRNSMT festival in Glasgow each year in its place.

Strathallan is set to host Mugstock Festival in 2024 – after this year’s staging of the event was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

That is despite concerns about drug-dealing when T in the Park was held at the site.

Last month, DF Concerts confirmed it was not returning to Dundee for the Summer Sessions festival.