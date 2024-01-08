Fife man appointed first hotel manager at Hearts FC’s Tynecastle Park

A Fife man has been appointed the first hotel manager at Heart of Midlothian FC’s Tynecastle Park.

The Edinburgh venue will be the UK’s first club-owned and operated hotel within a football stadium.

Derek Paterson, from Cairneyhill, will oversee its launch later this year.

The 25-bedroom hotel and events space will be fully integrated within the main stand at Hearts’ ground.

Fife man to manage UK’s first club-operated hotel within football stadium

Derek, 40, is originally from North Queensferry and has more than 24 years of management experience.

His role will include looking after all areas of the hotel’s business as well as the transition of the existing Skyline Restaurant to a seven-day-a-week operation.

He said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this new challenge as Hearts celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2024.

“Our in-house hospitality team will be wholly responsible for running the hotel.

“As the only hotel of its kind to be found anywhere in the UK, we’re confident of being able to offer a truly unique hotel experience in our iconic Tynecastle Park stadium – the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

The former Inverkeithing High School pupil previously spent more than 15 years working in management at Dakota Hotels.

He also worked at the Carlton Hotel in Edinburgh and the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld.

Derek added: “Here at Tynecastle we’re focussed on delivering a world-class guest experience through a top team of hospitality professionals.

“We’re committed to investing in our people and providing long-term career, development and training opportunities for those who share our passion for top-class hospitality.”

Hearts unveiled plans for a hotel at Tynecastle in 2023 after the revamp of their main stand.