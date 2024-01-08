Fife man appointed first hotel manager at Hearts FC’s Tynecastle Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man appointed first hotel manager at Hearts FC’s Tynecastle Park

Derek Paterson, from Cairneyhill, will oversee the hotel's launch later this year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Derek Paterson, from Cairneyhill, has been appointed the first hotel manager at Tynecastle Park. Image: Tynecastle Park Hotel
A Fife man has been appointed the first hotel manager at Heart of Midlothian FC’s Tynecastle Park.

The Edinburgh venue will be the UK’s first club-owned and operated hotel within a football stadium.

Derek Paterson, from Cairneyhill, will oversee its launch later this year.

The 25-bedroom hotel and events space will be fully integrated within the main stand at Hearts’ ground.

Fife man to manage UK’s first club-operated hotel within football stadium

Derek, 40, is originally from North Queensferry and has more than 24 years of management experience.

His role will include looking after all areas of the hotel’s business as well as the transition of the existing Skyline Restaurant to a seven-day-a-week operation.

He said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this new challenge as Hearts celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2024.

The hotel will be fully integrated within the main stand at Tynecastle Park. Image: Heart of Midlothian Football Club

“Our in-house hospitality team will be wholly responsible for running the hotel.

“As the only hotel of its kind to be found anywhere in the UK, we’re confident of being able to offer a truly unique hotel experience in our iconic Tynecastle Park stadium – the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

The former Inverkeithing High School pupil previously spent more than 15 years working in management at Dakota Hotels.

He also worked at the Carlton Hotel in Edinburgh and the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld.

A CGI image of how the reception at the hotel will look. Image: Tynecastle Park Hotel
How the rooms could look within the hotel. Image: Tynecastle Park Hotel

Derek added: “Here at Tynecastle we’re focussed on delivering a world-class guest experience through a top team of hospitality professionals.

“We’re committed to investing in our people and providing long-term career, development and training opportunities for those who share our passion for top-class hospitality.”

Hearts unveiled plans for a hotel at Tynecastle in 2023 after the revamp of their main stand.

Conversation