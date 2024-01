Trains between Perth and Inverness are being disrupted due to a tree blocking the line.

A tree has fallen on the line between Dunkeld and Birnam and Perth.

ScotRail says it is unable to run trains between Perth and Inverness as a result.

Network Rail is sending staff to the scene with chainsaws to remove the tree.

Disruption is expected to last until 2pm on Monday.

Passengers can stay updated by using the live network map.