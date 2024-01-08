Fife victim of Post Office scandal opens up on late mum’s torment and says ‘evil’ bosses should be jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife victim of Post Office scandal opens up on late mum’s torment and says ‘evil’ bosses should be jailed

Myra Philp and her mother Mary were wrongly accused of stealing £70,000 from Auchtermuchty Post Office.

By Claire Warrender
Myra Philp's mother Mary died without clearing her name. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Myra Philp's mother Mary died without clearing her name. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife victim of the Post Office scandal has called for bosses to be jailed.

Myra Philp and mother Mary were wrongly accused of stealing £70,000 from Auchtermuchty Post Office in 2002.

They lost their business and their home and endured years of suspicion within the village.

And Mary – a former policewoman – died in 2018, aged 83, without ever clearing her name.

Fife Post Office scandal victim Mary Philp
Former Auchtermuchty sub-postmistress Mary Philp died without clearing her name. Image: Supplied.

Myra says they were told they were the only ones reporting problems with the Horizon IT system, despite evidence there were thousands of victims.

And Post Office auditors even suggested her own children were stealing from her.

She is furious she is still having to fight for compensation to recoup the money they lost.

And she said: “I think the people in charge of the Post Office at the time should be criminalised.

“They are evil, absolutely evil. They should go to jail and get a taste of their own medicine.”

Post Office scandal drama showed ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Myra, 62, who gave evidence at the Post Office Horizon Inquiry, praised the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The show, starring Toby Jones as former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, was aired over four nights last week.

A Post Office sign.
The Post Office scandal affected around 3,000 subpostmasters. Image: Mark Newcombe/Shutterstock

And it has prompted many more victims to come forward.

Myra says the programme was very realistic but “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The Post Office computer system began showing a shortfall within weeks of Myra and Mary taking over the business.

“In the beginning my mother thought she was doing something wrong but it rapidly became apparent she wasn’t,” Myra said.

“Sometimes we were still there at 2am or 3am trying to make it work. It was horrendous.”

Their contract meant they were responsible for repaying any shortfall.

And Myra added: “There were several months where we couldn’t afford to pay the mortgage.”

‘Pensioners accused us of stealing from them’

Auditors arrived one Thursday morning as Myra prepared to open.

“It was just like you saw on the TV,” she said.

“A team of them turned up in their cars and demanded the keys. We were basically locked out of the Post Office counter.

Myra Philp: The Fife victim of the Post Office scandal is still fighting for justice. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It was pension day. People were coming in with their pension books and were told to go away, so that started tongues wagging.

“My mother was suspended for false accounting and the auditors took over.

“They said things like ‘have you looked at your grandchildren, they could be stealing from you’. I started sleeping with the keys under my pillow.

“People were coming into the shop, saying ‘how could you, you’re stealing from pensioners’.

“My mum was a very proud woman and this badly affected her.”

‘I was told I was too late to apply for compensation’

Myra, who now runs an auction house in Methil, is still fighting for justice after more than two decades.

Victims were initially given just three months to apply for compensation.

“They wrote to my mum but she was already dead,” says Myra. “By the time I heard about the scheme I was told I was too late.

The fight will go on. It will have to.”

Myra Philp.

“I was enraged. They stole my money and wouldn’t even let me apply to have it back.”

Myra enlisted the help of Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant, who she described as “excellent” and she eventually spoke at the enquiry in 2022.

“I was the only person who spoke without a lawyer and I managed to get them to overturn the time-bar.

“For anybody who hasn’t yet come forward, I would urge them to do so because they aren’t alone anymore.”

The fight will go on for Fife Post Office scandal victim

Myra predicts she won’t know her compensation total until the end of the year.

However, she is now hopeful of a positive outcome.

“It’s sad it’s taken a drama to bring it fully into the public psyche,” she said.

“The Post Office has nowhere to hide now, which is a great thing.

“It’s so much worse than we saw in the drama for a lot of people and a lot of people are worse off than me.

“I was in tears during the final episode – my mum would have loved it.

“But the fight will go on. It will have to.”

More from Fife

Myra Philp's mother Mary died without clearing her name. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife man appointed first hotel manager at Hearts FC's Tynecastle Park
Kirkcaldy school bus crash.
Kirkcaldy school bus crashes after skidding on ice
6 charged attack raith rovers fan
6 people now charged over attack on Raith Rovers fan
Myra Philp's mother Mary died without clearing her name. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lochgelly drug dealer jailed over anti-English clash with police after suspected drink-drive smash
Some of the competitors as they take on the MacTuff Obstacle Challenge.
IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge
Anwen Feasey, 9, from St Andrews enjoys the display at Cambo Gardens.
IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky
The Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy hotel offers help after Gilvenbank Hotel weddings cancelled
Westbound carriageway of B921 Kinglassie Road to close for five weeks.
Section of major Glenrothes road to close for 6 weeks
Robbie Strachan and Stephanie Bradbury outside Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.
Couples 'devastated' as Glenrothes hotel cancels weddings
5
South Street in Glenrothes.
Man, 37, charged following attempted murder in Glenrothes

Conversation