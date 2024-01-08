Dan O’Reilly’s Raith Rovers impact assessed as talks continue over new Stark’ Park deal

Dan O’Reilly arrived at Raith Rovers in an emergency but has quickly become a key member of Ian Murray’s squad.

The Irishman’s short-term deal, penned in November, has expired and talks are on-going over a new agreement ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Queen’s Park.

But, despite being brought in as a stop-gap, O’Reilly has quickly proven his long-term worth to Rovers.

The 28-year-old was thrown in at the deep end for an eventful debut against rivals Dunfermline in a Scottish Cup Fife derby.

That televised bow came just four days after signing for the club and, seven weeks later, he is already a fans’ favourite.

The Raith fans sang O’Reilly’s name during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie as he made his seventh appearance for the club.

Courier Sport looks at the impact made by the former Fulham trainee – at both ends of the pitch – across those games.

November 24: Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup

O’Reilly has not played for six months when he makes his debut for Raith in a frenetic Fife derby at East End Park.

But you would never have known it.

Rovers were missing Euan Murray, Keith Watson, Adam Masson and Liam Dick from their defence, leaving O’Reilly as the only centre-half in a makeshift back three.

He was hugely impressive and claimed an assist as Sam Stanton made it 2-0.

A superb night almost ended in disappointment when a routine aerial challenge on Sam Fisher was penalised by referee Willie Collum.

But Kevin Dabrowski saved Lewis McCann’s spot-kick to ensure O’Reilly marked his bow with a clean sheet.

December 2: Inverness Caley Thistle 1-2 Raith Rovers

O’Reilly makes his second start for Raith in another patched-up defensive line-up.

Winger Josh Mullin was pressed into action as a right-back in the absence of the suspended Ross Millen.

And, with skipper Scott Brown joining the others on the treatment table, O’Reilly anchored the rearguard alongside summer signing Dylan Corr, who was making his first league start.

Jamie Gullan’s injury-time penalty completed another late comeback for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

December 8: Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle

O’Reilly scores at both ends in a remarkable encounter at Stark’s Park.

With just 12 minutes on the clock, he rose above Aaron Muirhead to nod in a Sam Stanton cross following a short corner.

Dylan Easton subsequently put Raith 2-0 up but then disaster struck.

O’Reilly inadvertently sparked a Partick comeback in the 51st minute when a Kerr McInroy free-kick ricocheted off his foot and into the net after being missed by defensive partner Euan Murray.

After going 3-2 behind, goals from Callum Smith and Stanton earn a sensational win to send Rovers to the top of the table.

December 13: Arbroath 1-2 Raith Rovers

With Murray back out injured, O’Reilly lines up beside Brown at the heart of the Raith defence and completes another 90 minutes.

Rovers returned to the summit of the Championship thanks to an injury-time strike from Lewis Vaughan after a frustrating match at Gayfield.

It turned out to be perfect preparation for the top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United three days later.

December 30: Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath

O’Reilly sits out out the stunning 1-0 victory over United and the see-saw 4-4 draw with Ayr United as Ian Murray goes with Brown and Euan Murray in central defence.

But he is restored to the starting line-up against Arbroath as Raith see out the year with a remarkable draw against the part-timers.

He can only watch on as visiting sub goalie Ali Adams rattles in one of the goals of the season before Brown’s apparent handball allows Leighton McIntosh to earn the Red Lichties a draw.

A late header from O’Reilly is tipped over by Derek Gaston to deny him a winner.

January 2: Dunfermline 1-2 Raith Rovers

O’Reilly proves to be Raith’s Fife derby hero with a superb double in the club’s fourth straight win over Dunfermline.

After just ten minutes, the Irishman pounces to poke home after Lewis Vaughan’s effort from a Josh Mullin free-kick is saved by Deniz Mehmet.

Following Ben Summers’ equaliser, O’Reilly shows strength and determination to win his aerial duel with Josh Edwards to head in Mullin’s corner.

The celebrations in front of the away end are wild.

January 6: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers

After the high of the derby triumph comes the low of a first defeat in almost four months for Rovers.

O’Reilly is solid in defence but Nikolay Todorov heads in a first-half winner for bogey team Airdrie.

Raith’s shortcomings were mostly in attack on an off day for the Stark’s Park men that saw their 16-game unbeaten run come to an end.