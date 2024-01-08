Car crashes into Dundee city centre shop

A car has crashed into the front of a shop in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services have been called to Crichton Street after the car smashed into the window of First Choice Mortgages.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

David Mcfarlane, 22, who works in another mortgage business nearby, said: “We just heard a ‘pow, pow’ and we came out and saw a car in the window of the shop.

“A member of the public opened the door, and the driver was shaken.

“The staff inside must’ve got a fright.”

More to follow