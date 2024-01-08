Dundee Car crashes into Dundee city centre shop Emergency services have been called to Crichton Street. By Lindsey Hamilton January 8 2024, 12.54pm Share Car crashes into Dundee city centre shop Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4859560/car-crash-dundee-city-centre-shop/ Copy Link 0 comment The car crashed into the shop window on Crichton Street in Dundee. Image: Supplied A car has crashed into the front of a shop in Dundee city centre. Emergency services have been called to Crichton Street after the car smashed into the window of First Choice Mortgages. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. David Mcfarlane, 22, who works in another mortgage business nearby, said: “We just heard a ‘pow, pow’ and we came out and saw a car in the window of the shop. “A member of the public opened the door, and the driver was shaken. “The staff inside must’ve got a fright.” More to follow
