Owners of Montrose soft play centre reveal plans to move on

The owners of a soft play centre in Montrose have announced plans to step down.

Christine and Jamie took over Cheeky Monkeys on the town’s George Street four years ago.

They say it is now time for them to “pass the baton” before the birth of their second child later this year.

The current owners will continue to run the centre until their lease ends in February.

A post on Facebook said: “So after four great years, we have decided that it’s time for us to pass the baton on to someone else at Cheeky Monkeys.

“As you know, we have an 11-year-old daughter, and we are 19 weeks away from being parents again.

“So we just feel we can’t give Cheekys the time and effort that the centre and customers deserve.

“It’s been quite the journey over the four years.

“We’ve seen through the Covid period, the recovery and the cost-of-living crisis.

“But with the great support from the customers and staff, we have managed to guide our way through this.”

Christine and Jamie are now looking for new owners to take over the jungle-themed play centre.

The post continued: “If this is an opportunity you feel you would like to take on, private message us with your details and we can pass these over to our landlord.

“Our lease is up at the beginning of February, so any vouchers you have will be valid until then. Likewise we can take parties up until this point

“If you can please share this so that the opportunity reaches as many people as possible and also so that everyone is aware.

“Once again, thanks to everyone who has helped us and been involved with Cheekys since the day we opened our doors.

“We wish the best of luck to the folk who take it on after us.

“With a new-born on its way, we will be one of your frequent customers.”

Cheeky Monkeys has baby and toddler zones as well as a main play area and a football field.

The centre also hosts parties and laser tag, as well as Additional Support Needs (ASN) sessions, which Christine and Jamie hope can continue under new ownership.

Parents ‘gutted’ as Cheeky Monkeys owners step down

Parents have taken to social media after being left “gutted” at the announcement.

Issy Valentine said: “All the best. Our grandkids have loved cheeky monkeys.

“Hope you find new folk to keep up your good work.”

Stephanie McLean Lawrie commented: “We used to visit regularly when at our holiday house in Arbroath.

“Fondly remember Cheeky Monkeys as the first official soft play my four-and-a-half-year-old son was ever in due to Covid.”

And Hannah Hutcheson wrote: “Wishing you all the best for the future and hopefully someone takes it on and keeps on the staff too.”