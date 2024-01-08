Owners of Montrose soft play centre reveal plans to move on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Owners of Montrose soft play centre reveal plans to move on

They say it is time to 'pass the baton' after four years.

By Ellidh Aitken
Cheeky Monkeys in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Cheeky Monkeys in Montrose. Image: Google Maps

The owners of a soft play centre in Montrose have announced plans to step down.

Christine and Jamie took over Cheeky Monkeys on the town’s George Street four years ago.

They say it is now time for them to “pass the baton” before the birth of their second child later this year.

The current owners will continue to run the centre until their lease ends in February.

Cheeky Monkeys in Montrose owners to step down after four years

A post on Facebook said: “So after four great years, we have decided that it’s time for us to pass the baton on to someone else at Cheeky Monkeys.

“As you know, we have an 11-year-old daughter, and we are 19 weeks away from being parents again.

“So we just feel we can’t give Cheekys the time and effort that the centre and customers deserve.

“It’s been quite the journey over the four years.

“We’ve seen through the Covid period, the recovery and the cost-of-living crisis.

“But with the great support from the customers and staff, we have managed to guide our way through this.”

Montrose soft play searching for new owners

Christine and Jamie are now looking for new owners to take over the jungle-themed play centre.

The post continued: “If this is an opportunity you feel you would like to take on, private message us with your details and we can pass these over to our landlord.

“Our lease is up at the beginning of February, so any vouchers you have will be valid until then. Likewise we can take parties up until this point

“If you can please share this so that the opportunity reaches as many people as possible and also so that everyone is aware.

“Once again, thanks to everyone who has helped us and been involved with Cheekys since the day we opened our doors.

“We wish the best of luck to the folk who take it on after us.

“With a new-born on its way, we will be one of your frequent customers.”

Cheeky Monkeys has baby and toddler zones as well as a main play area and a football field.

The centre also hosts parties and laser tag, as well as Additional Support Needs (ASN) sessions, which Christine and Jamie hope can continue under new ownership.

Parents ‘gutted’ as Cheeky Monkeys owners step down

Parents have taken to social media after being left “gutted” at the announcement.

Issy Valentine said: “All the best. Our grandkids have loved cheeky monkeys.

“Hope you find new folk to keep up your good work.”

Stephanie McLean Lawrie commented: “We used to visit regularly when at our holiday house in Arbroath.

“Fondly remember Cheeky Monkeys as the first official soft play my four-and-a-half-year-old son was ever in due to Covid.”

And Hannah Hutcheson wrote: “Wishing you all the best for the future and hopefully someone takes it on and keeps on the staff too.”

