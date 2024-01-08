21 new council homes planned for Arbroath “last resort” flats site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
21 new council homes planned for Arbroath “last resort” flats site

Blocks at Fraser Path have been bulldozed after dragging the town down in a deprivation league table.

By Graham Brown
Designs for the new homes beside Westway in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
Designs for the new homes beside Westway in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council

Plans have come forward for 21 new council houses on the site of razed blocks of Arbroath flats.

The Fraser Path site was home to some of the town’s most unpopular housing.

And the stigma dragged the area down in a Scottish deprivation league table.

Arbriath flats beside Westway.
Four-storey blocks beside the Westway have been cleared to make way for the new development. Image: Google

But Angus Council say the site will become a high quality development of flats and cottages, including sought-after one bedroom homes.

The authority has recently submitted detailed plans for the land with its own planning department.

The site extends to half a hectare.

It runs adjacent to the Westway between Bloomfield Road and Rosefield Place.

‘Unpopular’ former flats

“This site previously accommodated three large blocks of flats four storeys in height,” the council’s planning submission states.

They said the blocks were an unpopular design.

“Families, single people, and elderly households were all housed within blocks which have a lack of defined private space and poor quality environmentals, such as shared deck access, communal refuse areas and low-quality amenity open space.”

New Angus Council flats in Arbroath.
The planned development looking south to north. Image: Angus Council

The flats were described as a “place of last resort.”

It contributed to a higher-than-average deprivation score on the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation.

“These flats due to age and character were no longer required and have been cleared from the site,” the council say.

The 21 new homes will be:

  • 8 x one bed garden flats
  • 8 x one bed first floor flats
  • 1 x two bed detached/terraced house
  • 2 x three bed semi-detached/terrace house
  • 1 x three bed cottage with rooms in roof
  • 1 x four bed cottage with rooms in roof

“The removal of these four-storeys elements and their replacement with 1.5 storey housing/flats will greatly reduce the feeling of overlooking that the older blocks instilled.

“This space is purposefully of a smaller, more intimate domestic scale to create a sense of privacy and belonging,” the design statement adds.

The development will have three open space areas as well as private gardens for the larger homes.

The application will be considered in due course.

