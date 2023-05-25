Angus councillor’s shock claim some council tenants are living in ‘third-world conditions’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A councillor has suggested some Angus council house tenants are living in “third-world conditions” in a brutal demolition of the authority’s housing strategy.

Arbroath Independent Lois Speed said the document is filled with buzzwords and aspirations which are a “far cry from reality” of the life some tenants are living.

And she spoke of the “shattered dreams” of others who moved into showpiece new developments which have turned out to be a nightmare of anti-social behaviour.

Her comments rocked the authority’s communities committee during consideration of the strategy document.

Five-year vision

It sets out the council’s housing priorities for the next five years.

Those include:

Improving the condition of existing stock

Reducing empty homes

Sustaining the private rented sector

Increasing the supply of new homes

But while council chiefs admit they face major challenges, Ms Speed said the strategy document painted a false picture.

“Many individuals, children and families I know with a medical priority are not able to live safely or have their basic needs met,” she told the committee.

“The reality is they are unable to safely access proper sanitation, toilet, bathing and showering facilities.

“They are living in Angus in 2023 in third-world conditions.

“There is absolutely no doubt that when housing needs are successfully met it helps reduce inequalities and enable better outcomes.”

Lettings policy confusion

“The introduction and roll-out of a choice-based letting and allocation policy during the pandemic has played havoc with many of our applicants.

“It has caused tremendous confusion and additional pressure, and for some has contributed to a rapid decline in mental health.”

And she homed in on the blight of anti-social behaviour.

“This is another area of great concern that isn’t being tackled in timely way.

“I know of new tenants in new-build properties whose dreams have been shattered and are now seeking a further move to find refuge.

“I appreciate the complexities, but we should not lose sight of the fact we simply need to better utilise resources and increase our stock.

“Until then people’s wait times and the impact will only worsen.

“Although the strategy highlights the current challenges there are lots and lots of words and phrases that are merely aspirations.

“The vison both locally and nationally is a far cry from reality.

“The priorities lack detail in terms of timescales and in my view this strategy paints a brighter picture and raises more questions than answers.”

Top figure’s assurances

Housing strategy manager Catherine Johnson did not respond directly to Cllr Speed’s criticism of the strategy.

But she assured councillors they would be kept informed about progress towards targets.

Former council leader David Fairweather also said the document contained “a lot of promises”.

Ms Johnson told him a steering group will report on delivery.

It will also work in partnership with key sectors such as health and social care.

“I am more than happy to bring a regular report back on the delivery of the actions,” she said.