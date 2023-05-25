Levenmouth community ‘beyond angry’ as vandals damage memorial to local legend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife community council is “beyond angry” after vandals appear to have taken a knife to a buddy bench in memory of a much-loved character.

Two benches were placed in the centre of Buckhaven in 2019, to give locals a place to sit and chat after the sudden death of Craig Bernard.

The 45-year-old was described as a charismatic character who brought joy to everyone he met.

And Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council say those who caused the damage were “destroying a memorial to an absolute legend”.

Members say it looks as though someone has used a knife to leave gouges along the top of one of the benches.

And they added: “I hope whoever has done it is proud.”

Vandalism to Craig’s bench is ‘ridiculous’

The benches were specially made after a community fundraising campaign following Craig’s death.

He was well-known in the area, sparking friendly conversations with locals on his daily newspaper rounds across the town.

He was also a keen sportsman, excelling in athletics, bowling, badminton, table tennis and basketball.

Such was the outpouring of grief when he died, a candle-lit vigil was held in his honour at Leven beach.

And the Rangers’ fan’s ashes were later scattered on the pitch at Ibrox.

The community council’s Kelly Dewar noticed the vandalism at the weekend.

“I thought I was seeing things so I stopped the car,” she said.

“It’s like someone has taken a knife right along the top of one of them. It’s ridiculous.

“The community paid for these and we actually spent a lot of time getting them fire-proofed.

“So for this to happen is quite galling.”

Place for community to remember Craig Bernard

Kelly said she felt quite emotional after seeing the damage.

“We actually got three benches made,” she said.

“One is at the care home where Craig’s mum is and the other two were in the town centre.

“Folk asked me to do a collection and some of it paid for his funeral.

“We used the rest for these benches so people could sit and remember Craig or just chat, which is what he loved to do.

“He never passed anyone without stopping.”

A Facebook post by the community council added: “We are beyond angry, annoyed and disappointed with this.

“It’s so disheartening.”