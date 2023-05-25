Mitchell keeping the pedal down to build momentum as British GT heads to Donington Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mitchell keeping the pedal down to build momentum as British GT heads to Donington Park

Lamborghini factory driver Sandy Mitchell was just edged out of his third British GT Silverstone 500 victory in a thriller at the British GP circuit last time out.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell is heading to Donington in the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2.
Sandy Mitchell is heading to Donington in the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: McMedia

Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell is aiming for one step up when he heads to Donington Park for the latest round of the British GT Championship this weekend.

The Forfar 23-year-old bagged a big haul of championship points with his second-place finish in the three-hour Silverstone 500 earlier this month.

Just 1.3 seconds separated Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe from glory in their Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2.

The tiny margin deprived the former Dundee High School pupil of a historic third victory in the series’ blue riband race.

So the young ace is determined to build on that momentum and strengthen his bid to add to the British GT title he won in 2020.

Performance gain

“Silverstone was only our second race weekend with the all-new Huracan GT3 Evo2, and we built significantly on the car’s performance from the opening round at Oulton Park,” he said.

“Knowing how determined everyone in the Barwell team is to further maximise the performance of the car, I’m confident we’ll be right on the pace again at Donington.

“It’s the first two-hour race of the season, so to a degree it allows the team to directly affect the outcome with its strategy.

Sandy Mitchell
Mitchell aims to build on his Silverstone second place. Image: McMedia

“The team’s calls and pitstops were excellent at Silverstone.

“I have no doubt they’ll be good again this weekend,” he said.

Success penalty

But Mitchell, personally backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Tunnocks, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Upper Dysart and Alan Davie Transport, knows he faces an additional challenge this weekend.

“Because we finished second at Silverstone, we have to serve a 15-second success penalty at the final pitstop, so that will add to the challenges we face,” he continued.

Sandy Mitchell Lamborghini racer.
Sandy Mitchell from Letham, near Forfar is a factory driver for Lamborghini. Image: McMedia

“But Donington generally suits the Lamborghini very well because it’s a fast circuit, especially down through the Craner Curves.”

The famous downhill stretch is early in the 2-4-mile lap and a real test of man and machine.

“It’s one of the most exhilarating sections of track anywhere in Europe and the circuit allows us to really maximise the strengths of the car,” added Mitchell.

“If Shaun and I can deliver a good qualifying performance and stay out of trouble on the opening laps, we have every chance of another strong podium finish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks