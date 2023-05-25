Mitchell keeping the pedal down to build momentum as British GT heads to Donington Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell is aiming for one step up when he heads to Donington Park for the latest round of the British GT Championship this weekend.

The Forfar 23-year-old bagged a big haul of championship points with his second-place finish in the three-hour Silverstone 500 earlier this month.

Just 1.3 seconds separated Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe from glory in their Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2.

The tiny margin deprived the former Dundee High School pupil of a historic third victory in the series’ blue riband race.

So the young ace is determined to build on that momentum and strengthen his bid to add to the British GT title he won in 2020.

Performance gain

“Silverstone was only our second race weekend with the all-new Huracan GT3 Evo2, and we built significantly on the car’s performance from the opening round at Oulton Park,” he said.

“Knowing how determined everyone in the Barwell team is to further maximise the performance of the car, I’m confident we’ll be right on the pace again at Donington.

“It’s the first two-hour race of the season, so to a degree it allows the team to directly affect the outcome with its strategy.

“The team’s calls and pitstops were excellent at Silverstone.

“I have no doubt they’ll be good again this weekend,” he said.

Success penalty

But Mitchell, personally backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Tunnocks, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Upper Dysart and Alan Davie Transport, knows he faces an additional challenge this weekend.

“Because we finished second at Silverstone, we have to serve a 15-second success penalty at the final pitstop, so that will add to the challenges we face,” he continued.

“But Donington generally suits the Lamborghini very well because it’s a fast circuit, especially down through the Craner Curves.”

The famous downhill stretch is early in the 2-4-mile lap and a real test of man and machine.

“It’s one of the most exhilarating sections of track anywhere in Europe and the circuit allows us to really maximise the strengths of the car,” added Mitchell.

“If Shaun and I can deliver a good qualifying performance and stay out of trouble on the opening laps, we have every chance of another strong podium finish.”