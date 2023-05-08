Mitchell misses Silverstone 500 hat-trick by just 1.3 seconds after three-hour British GT thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitchell misses Silverstone 500 hat-trick by just 1.3 seconds after three-hour British GT thriller

Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is already the only driver to win British GT's blue riband event at the home of British motorsport twice.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell soaks teammate Shaun Balfe during the Silverstone 500 podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell soaks teammate Shaun Balfe during the Silverstone 500 podium celebration. Image: McMedia

Just 1.3 seconds separated Forfar’s Sandy Mitchell from getting his hands on British GT’s blue riband trophy for a historic third time.

That was the agonising margin the 23-year-old Lamborghini ace missed out by after three hours of all-action racing in a titanic Silverstone 500 tussle.

The former Dundee High School pupil is already the only driver to have captured the prestigious prize twice.

And despite the disappointment of seeing hat-trick slip away, the weekend has lit up the Angus star’s 2023 championship bid.

Barwell strategy leaves rivals behind

He and teammate Shaun Balfe capitalised on a late safety car period in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

With split-second pit-crew timing, Mitchell snatched a sensational lead with just 27 minutes remaining.

British GT racer Sandy Mitchell takes second place at Silverstone 500.
Sandy Mitchell has ignited his 2023 British GT title challenge Image: McMedia.

But while the young Scot immediately set his fastest lap of the race on the 3.66-mile, 18-turn circuit, trouble was looming in the shape of a rival BMW.

Five minutes’ later, the BMW had eased itself into second.

“As soon as I saw the BMW in P2 I knew we had a real race on our hands for sure,” he admitted.

“They were extremely fast in the dry this weekend.

“Plus they had a lot more straight line speed than us.

“Once he got on to my bumper it was only a matter of time before he was going to be able to pull alongside and pass me.”

It delivered door-to-door action for the crowd at the home of British motorsport.

“But I’m proud to have been able to battle as strongly as we did and come away with a P2, just over a second off the win,” said Mitchell.

“The whole team did a fantastic job when the opportunity presented itself, and we made the most of it.”

“We knew if there were any safety cars in final period of the race we would all have to be ready, so we were sitting primed to spring into action,” Mitchell continued.

Key moment

A hefty impact between two other cars turned the race in favour of the Barwell machine.

“We saw the crash, and even before the safety car had been called we were getting into place,” said Mitchell.

“That meant everything was ready for Shaun coming in and for me to jump into the car.

“It came at the perfect time for us because we were planning to pit around that time anyway.

“It basically resulted in us getting a free pitstop.

“A lot of our competitors came in as well, but because we did it first and the team again delivered a faultless pitstop, were were able to come out in the lead.

“That’s what made the difference.

Sandy Mitchell Lamborghini in Silverstone 500.
British Sandy Mitchell on his way to a Silverstone 500 podium in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2.

“Shaun did a fantastic job through both his stints, and the Barwell crew are renowned for their pin-sharp, immediate strategic calls. They enhanced that reputation again in this weekend.”

Mitchell, who first won the Silverstone 500 in 2020 to seal his British GT title – and followed it up with victory again last year – knows the result boosts his championship hopes for this season.

“It definitely puts us right back in the hunt, especially with some of the other top cars in the championship not having had a such a good race,” he said.

“We head to Donington for the next round aiming to do exactly the same as we did this weekend, score good championship points.”

