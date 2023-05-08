LEE WILKIE: Red card for Dundee United’s Charlie Mulgrew a sign of the times – and I don’t like it

Dundee United’s defeat at St Johnstone was a sore one.

Ending their three-game winning streak in that fashion will always be tough to take.

But I don’t think we should be getting too upset by the game at McDiarmid Park.

It was one of those that could’ve gone either way.

One poor bit of defending cost a goal and then the red card.

In the current climate, I think Charlie Mulgrew is always getting a red for that challenge.

It’s the way things are in today’s game and something I don’t like.

Tackling these days is almost extinct, players will be too worried about VAR spotting something and sending them off.

The bar is so low now for a red card – I’m not sure how I would’ve coped!

Reaction

But had Steven Fletcher’s shot that smacked the frame of the goal gone in, I don’t think anyone would say a draw wasn’t a fair result.

It’s not ideal because Ross County’s win has tightened things up again and the situation United find themselves in is still a bit dodgy.

But they have their Premiership fate in their own hands.

And it’s the Staggies up next at Tannadice.

United will have to defend better in key moments in that one, County have shown this season they have dangerous players.

But I’m still confident about their chances of staying up.

We need to see a reaction. It’s such a big game now.