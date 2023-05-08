Angus & The Mearns Montrose Air Station volunteers keep calm and carry on with coronation fun Angus bank holiday weather failed to dampen the historic Angus air station's determination to mark the King's coronation with a day of family fun. One-year-old Cairn Lynch and brother Darra, 3, in the centre's Red Baron replica. Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown May 8 2023, 5.44pm Share Montrose Air Station volunteers keep calm and carry on with coronation fun Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4373803/montrose-air-station-coronation-event/ Copy Link [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre didn’t let the bank holiday weather spoil their King’s coronation fun. After a damp weekend for other local celebrations surrounding the crowning of the monarch, the site of Britain’s first operational air base opened its doors to visitors for a family event. Volunteers hoped the sun might have had its hat on to allow families the chance to picnic on the runway beside famous attractions including the Red Lichtie Spitfire. But the dreich day had other ideas, prompting a switch of plan. Archie Knight and Neisha Greig with Scottish Air Ambulance mascot Scotty. Image: Paul Reid Fortunately, the old Broomfield hangars were ideal shelter for the likes of Forfar Instrumental Band and pipe Mark Lumgair. And it gave those attending the chance to have a proper look round exhibitions including the centre’s Animals at War display. Forfar Instrumental Band headed indoors to perform. Image: Paul Reid It includes the remarkable story of Angus’ own war horse, Vic, a First World War tale which has stretched across the Atlantic and the generations. Many also enjoyed a close-up view of the star attraction at Montrose, an ex-RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft which arrived there last year. Photographer Paul Reid joined the coronation event at Montrose. Pipe Mark Lumgair and SCAA mascot Scotty joined Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel at the event. Beside the Red Lichtie Spitfire. Forfar Instrumental Band entertain. Halle Costello, 7 and four-year-old sister Effy aboard the Red Baron replica. Forfar Instrumental Band wrapped up against the bank holiday weather. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close