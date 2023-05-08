Montrose Air Station volunteers keep calm and carry on with coronation fun

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre didn’t let the bank holiday weather spoil their King’s coronation fun.

After a damp weekend for other local celebrations surrounding the crowning of the monarch, the site of Britain’s first operational air base opened its doors to visitors for a family event.

Volunteers hoped the sun might have had its hat on to allow families the chance to picnic on the runway beside famous attractions including the Red Lichtie Spitfire.

But the dreich day had other ideas, prompting a switch of plan.

Fortunately, the old Broomfield hangars were ideal shelter for the likes of Forfar Instrumental Band and pipe Mark Lumgair.

And it gave those attending the chance to have a proper look round exhibitions including the centre’s Animals at War display.

It includes the remarkable story of Angus’ own war horse, Vic, a First World War tale which has stretched across the Atlantic and the generations.

Many also enjoyed a close-up view of the star attraction at Montrose, an ex-RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft which arrived there last year.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the coronation event at Montrose.