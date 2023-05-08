Montrose Air Station volunteers keep calm and carry on with coronation fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Air Station volunteers keep calm and carry on with coronation fun

Angus bank holiday weather failed to dampen the historic Angus air station's determination to mark the King's coronation with a day of family fun.

One-year-old Cairn Lynch and brother Darra, 3, in the centre's Red Baron replica. Image: Paul Reid
One-year-old Cairn Lynch and brother Darra, 3, in the centre's Red Baron replica. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre didn’t let the bank holiday weather spoil their King’s coronation fun.

After a damp weekend for other local celebrations surrounding the crowning of the monarch, the site of Britain’s first operational air base opened its doors to visitors for a family event.

Volunteers hoped the sun might have had its hat on to allow families the chance to picnic on the runway beside famous attractions including the Red Lichtie Spitfire.

But the dreich day had other ideas, prompting a switch of plan.

Montrose air station centre coronation day event.
Archie Knight and Neisha Greig with Scottish Air Ambulance mascot Scotty. Image: Paul Reid

Fortunately, the old Broomfield hangars were ideal shelter for the likes of Forfar Instrumental Band and pipe Mark Lumgair.

And it gave those attending the chance to have a proper look round exhibitions including the centre’s Animals at War display.

Forfar Instrumental band at Montrose air station heritage centre.
Forfar Instrumental Band headed indoors to perform. Image: Paul Reid

It includes the remarkable story of Angus’ own war horse, Vic, a First World War tale which has stretched across the Atlantic and the generations.

Many also enjoyed a close-up view of the star attraction at Montrose, an ex-RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft which arrived there last year.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the coronation event at Montrose. 

SFRS and SCAA at Montrose air station coronation fun day.
Pipe Mark Lumgair and SCAA mascot Scotty joined Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel at the event.
Red Lichtie Spitfire at Montrose air staton.
Beside the Red Lichtie Spitfire.
Forfar Instrumental Band entertain at Montrose.
Forfar Instrumental Band entertain.
Red Baron replica at Montrose air station heritage centre.
Halle Costello, 7 and four-year-old sister Effy aboard the Red Baron replica.
Forfar Instrumental Band perform at Montrose air station.
Forfar Instrumental Band wrapped up against the bank holiday weather.

 

