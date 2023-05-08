Fife villagers face five days without Wi-Fi after bus crash wipes out internet exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife villagers face five days without Wi-Fi after bus crash wipes out internet exchange

Police were called out to Main Street in Freuchie at around 10.20am on Monday morning.

By Chloe Burrell and Neil Henderson
Engineers assess the damage to an electrical box reported to have been damaged in the earlier Freuchie bus crash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Engineers assess the damage to an electrical box in Freuchie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Residents in a Fife village are facing five days without internet after a crash that saw a roadside BT cabinet hit by a bus.

Police were called to Main Street in Freuchie at around 10.20am after a Moffat & Williamson coach struck the cabinet and a stationary vehicle.

Three fire appliances attended the scene and it is unclear if anyone has been injured in the crash.

On Monday night it emerged villagers had been told they may need to wait up to five days for internet access after the smash led to a complete outage.

Emergency services at the scene in Freuchie. Image: Struan Nimmo/DC Thomson

Engineers working to restore internet

BT engineers are now working to assess the damage to two electrical boxes and replace copper cables taken out by the bus.

In a Facebook group set up for those living in the village, a post written by a resident reads: “Internet – brace yourselves.

“Just spoken to the men working at the BT internet green box and they said it’s going to be 10 days until it’s back up.

A damaged Openreach box in Freuchie following a bus crash. Image: Struan Nimmo/DC Thomson
A damaged Openreach box in Freuchie following a bus crash. Image: Struan Nimmo/DC Thomson

“They need to totally replace it and run new copper underground lines.

“They said if you call your internet provider and explain, they may be able to send a dongle or other similar kit to give you some sort of internet.

A bus crashed with a stationary vehicle in Freuchie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A bus crashed into a stationary vehicle in Freuchie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“So if you from home, have kids studying, you may need to find a nearby café!”

One Freuchie resident told The Courier they are “not surprised” there has been another accident involving a bus in this particular area.

In April 2019, an 82-year-old woman died after sustaining a serious head injury as a bus braked to avoid a collision.

The resident said: “The road is too narrow with the parked cars.

“We’ve already had that terrible accident a few years ago where someone unfortunately died.

“But nothing was done. Tractors, lorries and buses all come along that tight road and there is nowhere to go.”

Another resident added: “First of all I’m glad no one was seriously injured this time. That’s the main thing.

“But it’s now wiped out the village’s broadband. Lots of people work from home and many pupils are trying for revise for their exams and having to make alternative arrangements.

“I hope BT Openreach are throwing everything at this to repair things as fast as they can.

Bus crash in Freuchie which has destroyed one Openworld cabinet and has damaged the second one as well as glancing off a house and through a garden of another. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The aftermath of the bus crash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was almost exactly a year ago when we were left without broadband when the cables were cut during roadworks.”

Regarding the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Monday, 8 May, 2023, police were called to the High Street area of Freuchie, following a report of a single-vehicle crash, involving a bus.

“Emergency services attended and recovery was arranged.”

Residents without internet for five days

SNP councillor David MacDiarmid, of the Howe of Fife and Tay Coast ward, sounded a warning over the stretch of road where the crash happened.

He said: “This section of road at the shop can be particularly hazardous during the day.

“Buses, tractors, very large lorries, vans and cars try to negotiate an extremely tight passing space.

“Sometimes vehicles mount the pavement to pass. This was an accident waiting to happen.

“And will continue to be a problem.

“I prefer to work on solutions but currently cannot see an obvious solution that would be acceptable to the only shop in Freuchie and the local community.”

BT Openreach has been approached for comment, as has Moffat & Williamson.

