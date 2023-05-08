Fife villagers face five days without Wi-Fi after bus crash wipes out internet exchange

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in a Fife village are facing five days without internet after a crash that saw a roadside BT cabinet hit by a bus.

Police were called to Main Street in Freuchie at around 10.20am after a Moffat & Williamson coach struck the cabinet and a stationary vehicle.

Three fire appliances attended the scene and it is unclear if anyone has been injured in the crash.

On Monday night it emerged villagers had been told they may need to wait up to five days for internet access after the smash led to a complete outage.

Engineers working to restore internet

BT engineers are now working to assess the damage to two electrical boxes and replace copper cables taken out by the bus.

In a Facebook group set up for those living in the village, a post written by a resident reads: “Internet – brace yourselves.

“Just spoken to the men working at the BT internet green box and they said it’s going to be 10 days until it’s back up.

“They need to totally replace it and run new copper underground lines.

“They said if you call your internet provider and explain, they may be able to send a dongle or other similar kit to give you some sort of internet.

“So if you from home, have kids studying, you may need to find a nearby café!”

One Freuchie resident told The Courier they are “not surprised” there has been another accident involving a bus in this particular area.

In April 2019, an 82-year-old woman died after sustaining a serious head injury as a bus braked to avoid a collision.

The resident said: “The road is too narrow with the parked cars.

“We’ve already had that terrible accident a few years ago where someone unfortunately died.

“But nothing was done. Tractors, lorries and buses all come along that tight road and there is nowhere to go.”

Another resident added: “First of all I’m glad no one was seriously injured this time. That’s the main thing.

“But it’s now wiped out the village’s broadband. Lots of people work from home and many pupils are trying for revise for their exams and having to make alternative arrangements.

“I hope BT Openreach are throwing everything at this to repair things as fast as they can.

“It was almost exactly a year ago when we were left without broadband when the cables were cut during roadworks.”

Regarding the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Monday, 8 May, 2023, police were called to the High Street area of Freuchie, following a report of a single-vehicle crash, involving a bus.

“Emergency services attended and recovery was arranged.”

Residents without internet for five days

SNP councillor David MacDiarmid, of the Howe of Fife and Tay Coast ward, sounded a warning over the stretch of road where the crash happened.

He said: “This section of road at the shop can be particularly hazardous during the day.

“Buses, tractors, very large lorries, vans and cars try to negotiate an extremely tight passing space.

“Sometimes vehicles mount the pavement to pass. This was an accident waiting to happen.

“And will continue to be a problem.

“I prefer to work on solutions but currently cannot see an obvious solution that would be acceptable to the only shop in Freuchie and the local community.”

BT Openreach has been approached for comment, as has Moffat & Williamson.