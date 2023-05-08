Angus & The Mearns Power restored to hundreds of homes after Kirriemuir power cut SSE says around 340 customers across 55 postcodes in the area were affected by the unplanned outage By Lindsey Hamilton May 8 2023, 6.19pm Share Power restored to hundreds of homes after Kirriemuir power cut Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4374394/electricity-restored-to-hundreds-of-homes-kirriemuir-power-cut/ Copy Link Hundreds of homes in the Kirriemuir area hit by power cut [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Power has been restored to hundreds of householders in the Kirriemuir after a power cut on Monday evening. The unplanned outage was reported just before 5pm. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks engineers worked for several hours before power was restored shortly after 10pm. SSEN sorry for the loss of power Energy provider SSEN issued an apology to customers for the loss of power to the area. A spokesman said: “We are sorry for the loss of power affecting 340 homes and 55 postcodes in the DD8 area. The area affected. Image: SSEN “Our engineers are onsite working hard to get the power back as quickly as they can.” Customers in the Checkiefield, Glasswell and Ballinshoe areas on the outskirts of Kirriemuir and in the Glen Clova area say they are currently without power. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close