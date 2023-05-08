Power restored to hundreds of homes after Kirriemuir power cut

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Power has been restored to hundreds of householders in the Kirriemuir after a power cut on Monday evening.

The unplanned outage was reported just before 5pm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks engineers worked for several hours before power was restored shortly after 10pm.

SSEN sorry for the loss of power

Energy provider SSEN issued an apology to customers for the loss of power to the area.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry for the loss of power affecting 340 homes and 55 postcodes in the DD8 area.

“Our engineers are onsite working hard to get the power back as quickly as they can.”

Customers in the Checkiefield, Glasswell and Ballinshoe areas on the outskirts of Kirriemuir and in the Glen Clova area say they are currently without power.