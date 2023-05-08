Perth & Kinross Retired teacher, 97, leads coronation celebrations at Kinross Centre A retired teacher who is one week younger than Queen Elizabeth II was among those celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. By Stephen Eighteen May 8 2023, 7.52pm Share Retired teacher, 97, leads coronation celebrations at Kinross Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4374598/kinross-centre-coronation/ Copy Link 0 comment Olga Pickering, second left in the red jumper, was among those celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. Image: Kinross Centre. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A retired teacher who proudly claims she is one week younger than Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the coronation at Kinross Centre. Olga Pickering, 97, was one of dozens who turned out to mark the ascension to the throne of Elizabeth’s eldest son, King Charles III. Olga regularly visits the centre, which caters for older folk. Local group Tipso entertained those present. Image: Kinross Centre. Another of Monday’s attendees, Campbell Thomson, 89, was a member of the army on parade at King George VI’s funeral in February 1952. Food and drink was accompanied by entertainment from local group Tipso. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation