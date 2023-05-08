Retired teacher, 97, leads coronation celebrations at Kinross Centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired teacher who proudly claims she is one week younger than Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the coronation at Kinross Centre.

Olga Pickering, 97, was one of dozens who turned out to mark the ascension to the throne of Elizabeth’s eldest son, King Charles III.

Olga regularly visits the centre, which caters for older folk.

Another of Monday’s attendees, Campbell Thomson, 89, was a member of the army on parade at King George VI’s funeral in February 1952.

Food and drink was accompanied by entertainment from local group Tipso.