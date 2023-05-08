St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Ryan McGowan, David Wotherspoon and Connor McLennan injury update ahead of Motherwell game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Ryan McGowan, David Wotherspoon and Connor McLennan injury update ahead of Motherwell game

All three missed Saints' 1-0 win against Dundee United.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor McLennan, David Wotherspoon and Ryan McGowan all missed St Johnstone's last match. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, expects to welcome Ryan McGowan and Connor McLennan back into his squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

But David Wotherspoon’s chances of featuring in the second post-split Premiership fixture aren’t as good.

All were sidelined when Saints beat Dundee United a few days ago, with MacLean forced into three changes to his starting line-up.

And getting the full trio back within a week may prove to be too optimistic.

“Ryan felt his hamstring but was close to playing so hopefully that will settle down before the weekend and he’ll be available,” MacLean reported.

“Connor McLennan took a knock against Hibs and didn’t make it but he should be back for the Motherwell game.

“But David Wotherspoon is a bit more doubtful. He pick up a knock as well so we’ll maybe have to rest him a bit more then see where we are.”

James Brown’s best position

It’s been a while since James Brown had started a game as a full-back in a four and MacLean was impressed by the Englishman’s display in nullifying Australian international, Aziz Behich.

“James came in for Ryan as a like-for-like replacement and I felt he did really well,” aid the Perth boss.

“He’s been very versatile for us over the last few seasons but he is most comfortable at right-back.

“I was very happy with him. He was really good and his performance has put the pressure on others.

“James is a good player.”

Drey Wright won seven end of season awards. Image: SNS.

MacLean and his squad attended the supporters’ player of the year event on Sunday evening, with Drey Wright and Stevie May the big winners, sharing 10 prizes between them.

“It’s a team game but when you get the end of season awards people always get singled out for praise,” he said.

“Drey and Stevie have done well and deserve the awards they got on Sunday.

“But I will be stressing to them there’s another four games so we need more from them still!”

Saints’ home win drought has been ended, as has the clean sheet one.

The latter dated back to February 1.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet,” said MacLean.

“When you do that you give yourself a chance because the minimum you’re getting is a point.

“So it was massive for us to get one because it has been a while.

“We defend from the front so it’s down to everyone, not just the defenders. It’s a collective thing.”

There have been signs of progress at the other end of the pitch as well.

MacLean said: “We’ve been working on getting bodies into the box and getting shots away so it was great to see a defender score!

“At times we got James Brown forward to get a shot away and others as well, so that’s something we want to continue and build on.

“The players have taken on exactly what we are asking from them.”

Captain’s performance

Liam Gordon was captain and match winner at the weekend, leading at the front and back.

“With Gordy you know what you’re going to get,” said MacLean.

Liam Gordon celebrates his goal. Image: SNS

“He’s a Perth boy and is our captain, so he will be hurting more than anyone about things.

“Gordy is a leader and if he takes care of his own performance everything else will happen.

“As a player when you do that, you can lead as a captain as well.”

