St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Ryan McGowan, David Wotherspoon and Connor McLennan injury update ahead of Motherwell game

St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, expects to welcome Ryan McGowan and Connor McLennan back into his squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

But David Wotherspoon’s chances of featuring in the second post-split Premiership fixture aren’t as good.

All were sidelined when Saints beat Dundee United a few days ago, with MacLean forced into three changes to his starting line-up.

And getting the full trio back within a week may prove to be too optimistic.

“Ryan felt his hamstring but was close to playing so hopefully that will settle down before the weekend and he’ll be available,” MacLean reported.

“Connor McLennan took a knock against Hibs and didn’t make it but he should be back for the Motherwell game.

“But David Wotherspoon is a bit more doubtful. He pick up a knock as well so we’ll maybe have to rest him a bit more then see where we are.”

James Brown’s best position

It’s been a while since James Brown had started a game as a full-back in a four and MacLean was impressed by the Englishman’s display in nullifying Australian international, Aziz Behich.

“James came in for Ryan as a like-for-like replacement and I felt he did really well,” aid the Perth boss.

“He’s been very versatile for us over the last few seasons but he is most comfortable at right-back.

“I was very happy with him. He was really good and his performance has put the pressure on others.

“James is a good player.”

MacLean and his squad attended the supporters’ player of the year event on Sunday evening, with Drey Wright and Stevie May the big winners, sharing 10 prizes between them.

“It’s a team game but when you get the end of season awards people always get singled out for praise,” he said.

“Drey and Stevie have done well and deserve the awards they got on Sunday.

“But I will be stressing to them there’s another four games so we need more from them still!”

Saints’ home win drought has been ended, as has the clean sheet one.

The latter dated back to February 1.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet,” said MacLean.

“When you do that you give yourself a chance because the minimum you’re getting is a point.

“So it was massive for us to get one because it has been a while.

“We defend from the front so it’s down to everyone, not just the defenders. It’s a collective thing.”

There have been signs of progress at the other end of the pitch as well.

MacLean said: “We’ve been working on getting bodies into the box and getting shots away so it was great to see a defender score!

“At times we got James Brown forward to get a shot away and others as well, so that’s something we want to continue and build on.

“The players have taken on exactly what we are asking from them.”

Captain’s performance

Liam Gordon was captain and match winner at the weekend, leading at the front and back.

“With Gordy you know what you’re going to get,” said MacLean.

“He’s a Perth boy and is our captain, so he will be hurting more than anyone about things.

“Gordy is a leader and if he takes care of his own performance everything else will happen.

“As a player when you do that, you can lead as a captain as well.”