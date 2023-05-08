Out-of-contract Dundee star Alex Jakubiak: I want to stay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak says he wants to stay on at Dens Park after helping fire them back to the Premiership.

The Dark Blues frontman reached his goalscoring target of 10 goals for the season after putting the Dark Blues in front against Queen’s Park – and sparking one of the all-time classic title-deciders at Ochilview.

Eventually Jakubiak & Co. came out on the right side of the 5-3 scoreline to seal the Championship title.

And he says the Dark Blues were inspired by the fans who queued up overnight to get their hands on the limited tickets available.

“I’ve never played in a game like that. It was a total rollercoaster,” Jakubiak said.

“It was just a mental game. But in the end our fitness and quality shone through. I thought we deserved the win.

“We did it for the fans. For all those that queued up last Sunday night to get tickets and for the ones who didn’t get tickets. It’s all for them and I hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.

“There’s been games where we created numerous chances and not put them away. To score five goals was great.”

‘I ended up with no kit!’

Jakubiak earned the Man of the Match award in that title-winning decider at Ochilview and has enjoyed the celebrations over the weekend.

After the full-time whistle, he and the rest of the Dundee players were mobbed by jubilant Dees as they swarmed the pitch.

And the former Watford man ended up stripped to his underwear after giving away everything else.

“I have never experienced that before. It’s just about enjoying the moment and taking it all in,” he said.

🗣Man of the Match Alex Jakubiak gave his thoughts on last night's game! 🏆 #thedee pic.twitter.com/38zCzGqomm — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 6, 2023

“I have seen teams winning and players are all on their phones at the end, filming. But you don’t enjoy it as much when you do that.

“So I left my phone in the dressing-room. I just wanted to take it all in.

“But I ended up with no kit! I gave away three pairs of boots, shin pads, shorts, my top, everything!

“I won’t regret that. Someone asked in the crowd and I know they will be happy with it.”

Contract?

Jakubiak’s Dundee career has been one littered with injury problems with the first two seasons at Dens Park almost completely written off.

And he said in the build-up to Friday’s title decider a win would “mean everything” to him after all his efforts to get fit.

But he is one of 25 senior players out of contract this summer.

So will he still be a Dundee player when they kick off in the Premiership next season?

“I hope so,” he said.

“I’ve not had discussions with anyone. I’d be happy to stay, we will see what happens.”