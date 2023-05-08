Out-of-contract Dundee star Alex Jakubiak: I want to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Out-of-contract Dundee star Alex Jakubiak: I want to stay

The 26-year-old made a big contribution to the Dark Blues' title-winning campaign, scoring 10 goals and opened the scoring in Friday's decider at Ochilview.

By George Cran
Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak wheels away after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak says he wants to stay on at Dens Park after helping fire them back to the Premiership.

The Dark Blues frontman reached his goalscoring target of 10 goals for the season after putting the Dark Blues in front against Queen’s Park – and sparking one of the all-time classic title-deciders at Ochilview.

Eventually Jakubiak & Co. came out on the right side of the 5-3 scoreline to seal the Championship title.

And he says the Dark Blues were inspired by the fans who queued up overnight to get their hands on the limited tickets available.

“I’ve never played in a game like that. It was a total rollercoaster,” Jakubiak said.

“It was just a mental game. But in the end our fitness and quality shone through. I thought we deserved the win.

“We did it for the fans. For all those that queued up last Sunday night to get tickets and for the ones who didn’t get tickets. It’s all for them and I hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.

“There’s been games where we created numerous chances and not put them away. To score five goals was great.”

‘I ended up with no kit!’

Jakubiak earned the Man of the Match award in that title-winning decider at Ochilview and has enjoyed the celebrations over the weekend.

After the full-time whistle, he and the rest of the Dundee players were mobbed by jubilant Dees as they swarmed the pitch.

And the former Watford man ended up stripped to his underwear after giving away everything else.

“I have never experienced that before. It’s just about enjoying the moment and taking it all in,” he said.

“I have seen teams winning and players are all on their phones at the end, filming. But you don’t enjoy it as much when you do that.

“So I left my phone in the dressing-room. I just wanted to take it all in.

“But I ended up with no kit! I gave away three pairs of boots, shin pads, shorts, my top, everything!

“I won’t regret that. Someone asked in the crowd and I know they will be happy with it.”

Contract?

Jakubiak’s Dundee career has been one littered with injury problems with the first two seasons at Dens Park almost completely written off.

Dundee's Alex Jakubiak lifts the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
And he said in the build-up to Friday’s title decider a win would “mean everything” to him after all his efforts to get fit.

But he is one of 25 senior players out of contract this summer.

So will he still be a Dundee player when they kick off in the Premiership next season?

“I hope so,” he said.

“I’ve not had discussions with anyone. I’d be happy to stay, we will see what happens.”

