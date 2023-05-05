4 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues are crowned champions after chaotic Championship classic at Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Move over Charles, Dundee has a new monarch in Luke McCowan after his strike crowned the Dark Blues kings of the Championship in an eight-goal thriller at Queen’s Park.

Ochilview may not have the pomp and ceremony of Westminster Abbey but it is the venue for a historic day for the Dee.

And the venue for an absolute classic of Championship football.

A chaotic first half saw the Dark Blues take the lead before falling behind and then equalising all within the first 16 minutes.

Zach Robinson would put the visitors back in front before Charlie Fox headed in to make it 3-3 after a breathless opening 45 minutes.

Dundee, though, took control in the second half thanks to Lyall Cameron’s clinical finish on 54 minutes.

And made sure thanks to McCowan’s fine strike after a superb showing from the Dark Blues winger.

The Premiership beckons for Dundee once more after an incredible 5-3 victory.

Championship clincher chaos

If there was a script written for this game, it was ripped up within 16 minutes as an incredible four goals flew in, two for each side.

It was 1-0 Dundee after just four minutes as Cameron took advantage of a Malachi Boateng slip to take the ball in the area and lay the ball across for Alex Jakubiak to finish.

The Dark Blues looked good in attack but there was a frailty in defence and Queen’s Park were ruthless in exploiting it.

That lead lasted just six minutes as centre-back Fox volleyed an unstoppable effort into the top corner from 30 yards, a perfect strike.

It was 1-1 for only two minutes as that frailty from corners started to show with a good ball into the area not dealt with and a scramble from the Dee.

Eventually the ball dropped to Shields in the area and he rifled into the roof of the net.

Suddenly Queen’s Park were in the driving seat and, as it stood, going up.

But their defence was looking shaky and a remarkable game turned again as Ryan Sweeney headed across goal for centre-back partner Ashcroft to volley home.

Then all looked in hand as Robinson and Jakubiak combined to unnerve the home defence and the ball deflected into the path of Dundee’s top scorer.

Amid the scramble the ball was knocked off Robinson’s leg and bobbled beyond Calum Ferrie and into the net.

Half-time was coming and a chance to settle things down, inject a bit of sanity into proceedings.

But no, more corner issues for Dundee as Fox met a Dom Thomas delivery to power past Adam Legzdins. A free header and six goals had gone in before the break.

Second half

That was only the first half!

Because the story wasn’t finished there – Lyall Cameron hadn’t got his goal yet.

Ben Williamson had been a half-time sub for the ineffectual Luke Hannant and set McCowan away.

His busy footwork eventually fed Jakubiak and the ball fell perfectly for Cameron.

And, of course, his finish was perfect as he notched No 14 for an incredible breakthrough campaign.

Latest: Queen's Park 3-4 Dundee That's what they call limbs. The Dundee fans are bouncing after Lyall Cameron puts them back into the lead. We're beginning the petition for this game to never end. Watch live on BBC Scotland.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/5Iqd5fQIAL — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 5, 2023

And there was even better to come. Luke McCowan had been superb but somehow hadn’t found the net.

He had earlier slalomed through the home defence before firing wide.

He wasn’t going to do the same again with nine minutes to go, this time nipping inside before firing unerringly into the far corner.

Defence? What defence?

Right from the first whistle, attackers looked confident and defenders looked nervy – at both ends.

McCowan immediately signalled Dundee meant business, firing an early effort just wide.

And Boateng’s slip for the opening goal heralded what was to come from a defensive point of view.

Nervous because of the occasion, maybe? Any mistake could prove fatal for either side’s hopes of sealing the league title and promotion.

Whatever the reason, both sides smelled blood.

And the goals flowed and flowed in a chaotic classic of Championship football.

McCowan

He may have had to wait to get himself on the scoresheet but this was Luke McCowan’s best performance of the season – possibly his best in a Dundee shirt.

Right from the off he set the tone on the ball, busy and making things happen.

"Surely now Dundee are champions" Luke McCowan gives Dundee a cushion in the title winner-takes-all-clash with Queen's Park.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/V1dhNUhRbF — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 5, 2023

The winger played a key role in Ashcroft’s goal, putting in the cross for Sweeney to head back across goal.

And he did so again for Cameron’s strike in the second half, twisting and turning his man before playing the ball low for Jakubiak.

All that was missing was a goal but he deservedly sorted that out with Dundee’s fifth with a strike that crowned his team’s performance.

It’s never easy for Dundee but, in the end, McCowan & Co deserved the victory – and the Championship crown.