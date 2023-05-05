3 Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle talking points as new era at Stark’s Park kicks off with a draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle talking points as new era at Stark’s Park kicks off with a draw

The sides shared four goals on the final day of the Scottish Championship season.

By Craig Cairns
Rovers equalised through Lewis Vaughan's penalty. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.
Rovers equalised through Lewis Vaughan's penalty. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

Raith Rovers ended the season with a 2-2 draw against an in-form Partick Thistle.

Earlier in the day the Kirkcaldy club announced that a local consortium is taking over the club, with former Kelty Hearts chief Dean McKenzie taking over as general manager at Stark’s Park.

Their input won’t have had any effect on Rovers’ final match of the season against promotion-chasing Thistle.

Darren Brownlie put Thistle ahead midway through the first half before Lewis Vaughan equalised from the spot was, his seventh of goal the season.

Lewis Vaughan equalised from the spot. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

Rovers were much better after half-time and took the lead through Scott McGill, who turned in another good display in a Rovers shirt.

Scott Tiffoney, who had threatened all evening, equalised for Thistle with just over 20 minutes to go.

A ‘new era’

There was a bit more of a buzz around Stark’s Park than there perhaps otherwise would have been going into a match with nothing to play for and no wins in six.

The sizable away support certainly contributed, travelling to watch their side clinch a place in the Premiership playoff.

New Rovers chief Dean McKenzie – who recently left Kelty Hearts – hailed “a new era” at the club after his consortium took control of the club earlier in the day.

There is a lot of work to do but encouragement can be taken by the broad skillset they will bring.

Thistle start well

Their opponents had to win to make sure they would end the season in the top four and Kyle Turner tested Jamie MacDonald from the edge of the box within a minute of kick-off.

Scott McGill soon had his cross deflected just over by Kevin Holt, but it was as close as Raith got until they equalised.

MacDonald’s best save of the opening 45 minutes came from Ross Docherty’s strike for a long way out but there was nothing he could do about the opener.

The second in a trio of first-half chances for the excellent Tiffoney was pushed away by the Rovers keeper before Brownlie buried the follow-up.

Darren Brownlie celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

Rovers threatened on occasion but were given a route back into the game from the penalty spot when Docherty was punished for a handball.

Vaughan dispatched it confidently from the spot and outstretched his arms in front of the Thistle fans goading him.

Rovers improve after half-time tweaks

Murray kept the same shape but switched around several players at half-time. Kieran Ngwenya moved to right-back and William Akio moved out to the right wing.

Scott McGill took up the No 10 role behind Vaughan and Adam Masson moved into centre-back.

The changes almost worked instantly as McGill fired just wide and Rovers should have been ahead when Vaughan failed to connect with Akio’s cross after some nice link-up between the pair.

Ian Murray made some alterations at half-time. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS.

McGill had Rovers ahead with a deflected strike from the edge of the box after he was set up by Ngwenya.

Thistle boss Kris Doolan turned to his bench and got an instant reaction when Aidan Fitzpatrick came on to cutback for Tiffoney’s equaliser.

Akio then went close for Rovers, as did Fitzpatrick at the other end but neither side could find a winner.

The draw was enough to confirm Thistle’s place among the Premiership playoff positions.

