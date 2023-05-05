Dundee fans react as heroes seal Championship title after CRAZY Queen’s Park clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee sealed the Championship title after a crazy clash with Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues were ahead, then fell behind, took the lead again, then were pegged back again before finally taking control in the second half.

In the end, their 5-3 victory saw them seal their return to the Premiership.

And their proud supporters took to social media to react.

That crazy opening half at Ochilview took its toll on plenty of fans.

Courier Columnist Jim Spence summed the situation up on Twitter, suggesting both teams had been given somewhat simple orders.

Stephen Galloway from Stobswell in Dundee was also conscious of the extreme levels of drama being served up as the score line shifted every few minutes, and helpfully tweeted the location of nearby defibrillators.

With the score at 3-3 at the interval, Twitter user @baffledonlooker illustrated how emotionally exhausted the six-goal opening period had made just about every Dundee fan.

While KJ (@Kev_moose) said simply: “Not sure I can stand much more of this!!”

But the pace of that crazy first half couldn’t last and after Hearts target Lyall Cameron made it 4-3, it started to feel like it was going to be Dundee’s night.

The importance of Dee youth product Cameron’s strike wasn’t lost on @dUFFALO69, who said: “Deserves it all wee Lyall Cameron.”

Luke McCowan‘s superb strike for 5-3 to Dundee sparked wild scenes in the away end at Ochilview (and check out that stunning assist from Cameron).

McCowan’s goal was the perfect way to top off a superb performance.

And it was a showing supporters appreciated, with Mason Rowan tweeting: “Luke McCowan deserved that goal been superb tonight.”

As the referee blew up to end a wild contest – and confirm the title for Dundee – relief was the order of the day.

@RaymondSouthorn summed it up with a contented: “And breathe…”

While Niall Mackenzie laid bare his delight, saying: “Greeting!”