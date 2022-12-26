Dundee hero Luke McCowan talks tears at Somerset Park, his non-celebration and what it means to go top of the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee hero Luke McCowan talks tears at Somerset Park, his non-celebration and what it means to go top of the table

By George Cran
December 26 2022, 7.30am Updated: December 26 2022, 1.05pm
Luke McCowan enjoyed his return to Ayr United on Friday night. Image: SNS.
Luke McCowan enjoyed his return to Ayr United on Friday night. Image: SNS.

Luke McCowan’s first return to Ayr United ended in tears for the bubbly attacking midfielder.

His second performance at Somerset Park as an opposition player finished in a completely different manner, however – dancing in front of a jubilant away support after the full-time whistle.

‘Last Christmas’ with added Luke McCowan lyrics was on the terrace jukebox for the travelling Dees after seeing the 25-year-old’s brace send their team top of the table.

It was perfect timing for the former Ayr youth product to Wham home two classy goals ahead of the festive season.

In doing so, Dundee are the Championship leaders heading into 2023 and the second half of the season.

Lasagne baguette

But there was more to Friday night than just league positions for McCowan.

Ayr United is where he made his first steps as a senior footballer, playing 79 times for the Honest Men across four seasons.

McCowan finds the corner for 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And that connection meant he had to contain himself after finding the net.

“I couldn’t celebrate, I just couldn’t,” he said.

“As much as you get heckled from the fans for not celebrating, there are just too many good people at Ayr United who have helped me and shown me how to do some of that stuff.

“I couldn’t run about and go mad, I just couldn’t do it.

“I was at Ayr for seven years and no matter when I come back, whether it’s 10 years from now, I just couldn’t celebrate against them as there are too many good people at the club.

“I can’t wait to go and see Lynne (Watson) the chef and hopefully get a wee lasagne baguette from her, although she might not give me one because we won.

Luke McCowan refuses to celebrate after opening the scoring at old side Ayr. Image: SNS.

“But it’s weird, it’s people like that you think about when you score because you don’t want to celebrate against them as they are basically like family to you and they have been for so long.

“So I would never celebrate against Ayr, I just couldn’t.

“I enjoyed it but I just couldn’t celebrate.”

‘We know it’s massive’

McCowan and his team-mates – and the supporters – will be celebrating over the Christmas break.

There is an unusual nine-day gap between Friday’s clash and the next fixture at home to Arbroath on January 2.

That will mean a few days off over the holidays to spend with family and enjoy the feeling of being top of the Championship.

“That was the main thing,” McCowan added.

“Listen, Ayr have done so well this season and they will continue to do well and we just need to keep pushing them as much as they will be pushing us.

“We just know how hard this league is and we just need to take it one game at a time.

“It was a top of the table clash but you try not to think about that. You just take it as a football game and hopefully you perform.

“I know having been at Ayr for so long, when teams win at Somerset Park they know it’s massive no matter what time of the season it is.

“We know it’s massive and we’re happy to get the win at Christmas time and we can enjoy our days off.”

Tears

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United in August.

He added: “The last time I was at Somerset Park I came off greeting because it was my first time back and I came off injured, I was gutted.

“I was then out for a month after that.

“Funnily enough I said to a few people that I’ve known for about eight years at Ayr, listen I’ll come back and I’ll hopefully not come off limping the next time.

“So it was obviously good to play the full game and get the two goals, I’ll take that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Dundee's Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Dundee young guns - what impact have academy graduates made this season?
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer 'looking for better' from Dark Blues despite topping the table
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Dundee and Greenock Morton played out a 0-0 draw back in August. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Championship clash at Greenock Morton moved for live TV
Zach Robinson helped sell the Dundee move to Derick Osei. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Zach Robinson's return against Arbroath in doubt as Josh Mulligan ban length…
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Niall McGinn linked with Glentoran move as Dunfermline among Scottish clubs credited with…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on January signings, Niall McGinn's future and player contracts
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and his coaching staff have transfer targets in mind. Image: SNS.
Dundee's January transfer window: Where do Dark Blues need to strengthen?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee half-term report card: Gary Bowyer's first six months rated

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented