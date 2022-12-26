Dundee hero Luke McCowan talks tears at Somerset Park, his non-celebration and what it means to go top of the table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke McCowan’s first return to Ayr United ended in tears for the bubbly attacking midfielder.

His second performance at Somerset Park as an opposition player finished in a completely different manner, however – dancing in front of a jubilant away support after the full-time whistle.

‘Last Christmas’ with added Luke McCowan lyrics was on the terrace jukebox for the travelling Dees after seeing the 25-year-old’s brace send their team top of the table.

It was perfect timing for the former Ayr youth product to Wham home two classy goals ahead of the festive season.

In doing so, Dundee are the Championship leaders heading into 2023 and the second half of the season.

Lasagne baguette

But there was more to Friday night than just league positions for McCowan.

Ayr United is where he made his first steps as a senior footballer, playing 79 times for the Honest Men across four seasons.

And that connection meant he had to contain himself after finding the net.

“I couldn’t celebrate, I just couldn’t,” he said.

“As much as you get heckled from the fans for not celebrating, there are just too many good people at Ayr United who have helped me and shown me how to do some of that stuff.

“I couldn’t run about and go mad, I just couldn’t do it.

“I was at Ayr for seven years and no matter when I come back, whether it’s 10 years from now, I just couldn’t celebrate against them as there are too many good people at the club.

“I can’t wait to go and see Lynne (Watson) the chef and hopefully get a wee lasagne baguette from her, although she might not give me one because we won.

“But it’s weird, it’s people like that you think about when you score because you don’t want to celebrate against them as they are basically like family to you and they have been for so long.

“So I would never celebrate against Ayr, I just couldn’t.

“I enjoyed it but I just couldn’t celebrate.”

‘We know it’s massive’

McCowan and his team-mates – and the supporters – will be celebrating over the Christmas break.

There is an unusual nine-day gap between Friday’s clash and the next fixture at home to Arbroath on January 2.

That will mean a few days off over the holidays to spend with family and enjoy the feeling of being top of the Championship.

“That was the main thing,” McCowan added.

“Listen, Ayr have done so well this season and they will continue to do well and we just need to keep pushing them as much as they will be pushing us.

“We just know how hard this league is and we just need to take it one game at a time.

“It was a top of the table clash but you try not to think about that. You just take it as a football game and hopefully you perform.

“I know having been at Ayr for so long, when teams win at Somerset Park they know it’s massive no matter what time of the season it is.

“We know it’s massive and we’re happy to get the win at Christmas time and we can enjoy our days off.”

Tears

He added: “The last time I was at Somerset Park I came off greeting because it was my first time back and I came off injured, I was gutted.

“I was then out for a month after that.

“Funnily enough I said to a few people that I’ve known for about eight years at Ayr, listen I’ll come back and I’ll hopefully not come off limping the next time.

“So it was obviously good to play the full game and get the two goals, I’ll take that.”