Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar on brink of Peter Wright Scotland World Cup dream team after Ally Pally exploits

Arbroath ace Alan Soutar is making waves at Alexandra Palace – and is targeting a dream Scotland World Cup pairing with Peter Wright.

Soutar will return to London this week to play in the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship to face world number 9 Danny Noppert.

His Ally Pally exploits have put the Dundee firefighter on the brink of the top 32 when PDC Order of Merit rankings are confirmed on January 4th.

And the patriotic Scot would love to team up with current world champion Wright at next summer’s World Cup of Darts.

Scotland have won the international pairs tournament twice in four years with Wright’s regular partner Gary Anderson electing not to participate since 2019.

𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Peter Wright and John Henderson win the 2021 Cazoo World Cup of Darts! 🏆 Both men are in tears up on that stage as they are crowned champions and what a moment this is for the Scottish duo 👏 pic.twitter.com/6BxYcJo0Zm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Soutar is the third-ranked Scot – a full 41 places ahead of Cameron Menzies.

And he is almost certain to be selected for the tournament in Frankfurt next June – if Anderson turns down his place again.

“To get the opportunity in the World Cup would be amazing,” said Soutar who won the team event with Scotland at the WDF World Cup in 2013.

“Obviously it’s Peter and Gary who are in the team right now.

“But Gary opted out last year and John Henderson was given the chance to defend his title.

“It will still probably be Peter and Gary but will depend if he wants to travel to Germany for it.

“To get the opportunity to play for Scotland would be incredible. I’ve been dreaming about it for two years.”

Alan Soutar has discussed World Cup wardrobe with Wright

Soutar is famous for his vast collection of tartan trousers and his saltire-emblazoned darts shirt.

And he has already spoken to Wright – who regularly a trademark Mohican and colourful clothing – about their World Cup wardrobe.

“Peter and I have had a chat on the off-chance Gary doesn’t go,” added Soutar.

“He’s got mad stuff to wear and I’ve got different tartans. We’ll have to make sure our tartans match.

“We might even have to get Peter’s wife Jo to match headpaints.

“She can do half a blue face and I’ll be Mel Gibson with a Braveheart look for the World Cup.

“But there will be no stick-on Mohican for me!”

Meanwhile, Soutar believes his Christmas shifts at Dundee Kingsway East fire station will help him switch off from his Ally Pally adventure.

Soutar worked throughout the festive period in his role as a firefighter – including nightshift on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“Going back to my real job allows me to switch off from the darts,” added Soutar. “I don’t have to think too much.

“My work colleagues are closer than most people are in a job.

“We’re always in the thick of it together and my station helps me stay grounded.

“I’m not a superstar darts player, I’m a shift firefighter, the same as every other person in the station.”