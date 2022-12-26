Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar on brink of Peter Wright Scotland World Cup dream team after Ally Pally exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar on brink of Peter Wright Scotland World Cup dream team after Ally Pally exploits

By Ewan Smith
December 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: December 26 2022, 1.19pm
Alan Soutar is desperate to team up with Peter Wright for Scotland. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar is desperate to team up with Peter Wright for Scotland. Image: PDC

Arbroath ace Alan Soutar is making waves at Alexandra Palace – and is targeting a dream Scotland World Cup pairing with Peter Wright.

Soutar will return to London this week to play in the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship to face world number 9 Danny Noppert.

His Ally Pally exploits have put the Dundee firefighter on the brink of the top 32 when PDC Order of Merit rankings are confirmed on January 4th.

And the patriotic Scot would love to team up with current world champion Wright at next summer’s World Cup of Darts.

Scotland have won the international pairs tournament twice in four years with Wright’s regular partner Gary Anderson electing not to participate since 2019.

Soutar is the third-ranked Scot – a full 41 places ahead of Cameron Menzies.

And he is almost certain to be selected for the tournament in Frankfurt next June – if Anderson turns down his place again.

“To get the opportunity in the World Cup would be amazing,” said Soutar who won the team event with Scotland at the WDF World Cup in 2013.

“Obviously it’s Peter and Gary who are in the team right now.

“But Gary opted out last year and John Henderson was given the chance to defend his title.

“It will still probably be Peter and Gary but will depend if he wants to travel to Germany for it.

“To get the opportunity to play for Scotland would be incredible. I’ve been dreaming about it for two years.”

Alan Soutar has discussed World Cup wardrobe with Wright

Soutar is famous for his vast collection of tartan trousers and his saltire-emblazoned darts shirt.

And he has already spoken to Wright – who regularly a trademark Mohican and colourful clothing – about their World Cup wardrobe.

“Peter and I have had a chat on the off-chance Gary doesn’t go,” added Soutar.

“He’s got mad stuff to wear and I’ve got different tartans. We’ll have to make sure our tartans match.

Alan Soutar loves Peter Wright’s wacky wardrobe. Image: PDC

“We might even have to get Peter’s wife Jo to match headpaints.

“She can do half a blue face and I’ll be Mel Gibson with a Braveheart look for the World Cup.

“But there will be no stick-on Mohican for me!”

Meanwhile, Soutar believes his Christmas shifts at Dundee Kingsway East fire station will help him switch off from his Ally Pally adventure.

Soutar worked throughout the festive period in his role as a firefighter – including nightshift on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Alan Soutar works as a Dundee firefighter. Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“Going back to my real job allows me to switch off from the darts,” added Soutar. “I don’t have to think too much.

“My work colleagues are closer than most people are in a job.

“We’re always in the thick of it together and my station helps me stay grounded.

“I’m not a superstar darts player, I’m a shift firefighter, the same as every other person in the station.”

