Olympic champion Christopher Dean helps Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Olympic champion Christopher Dean helps Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at World Championships

The pair finished in the top 20 in Montreal.

By George Cran
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby compete at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada. Image: Shutterstock
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby compete at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada. Image: Shutterstock

British skating royalty helped Dundee pair Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby to a top 20 finish at the World Figure Skating Championships.

The British champions competed in Montreal last week and, despite some mistakes on the ice, were pleased with their performance in Canada.

After implementing some harder elements into their Short Program, the duo sailed into the second stage.

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby take on the World Championships. Image: Shutterstock

The Free Program routine was choreographed by Olympic gold medal winner Christopher Dean, of Torvill and Dean fame, specifically for the Dundee pair.

The routine utilised songs ‘Survivor’ and ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.

However, some errors crept in as they registered an overall score of 153.06 points to finish in 20th place.

‘Great moments’

Vaipan-Law said: “In the Short we changed to the harder jump, the triple Toeloop, which didn’t work out perfectly, but we were overall pleased.

“The Free Skate had some great moments and some mistakes. We loved skating in front of such a big crowd, it was really motivating.”

Torvill and Dean with their gold medals at the 1984 Olympics. Image: Shutterstock
Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean with their gold medals at the 1984 Olympics. Christopher Dean helped Dundee pair Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in Montreal. Image: Shutterstock

Digby, too, was encouraged by the performance in Canada.

He added: “We had a good, decent skate in the Short qualifying for the Free.

“In the Free Program some mistakes were made but we are overall very happy with our performances here in Montreal.”

Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won the gold medal in the pairs ahead of Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

American teenager Illia Malinin took gold in the men’s singles while Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won the women’s event.

More from Other sports

Rebecca Morrison in action at the World Curling Championships.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No World curling medal for Scotland but every game matters for Olympic…
Scotland games will be back on the BBC.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland games should always be free to air and golf interest is…
Josh Kerr celebrates winning the men's 3,000 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr has star quality and is right to bang the drum…
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge was released 35 years ago. Image: Supplied.
Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson hit the bullseye with his ZX Spectrum computer games
Eve Muirhead has been coaching in Poland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Spreading the curling gospel in Poland
Neither Jen Dods nor Bruce Mouat won the Scottish Championships with their regular teams and now combine in mixed doubles.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Neither Scottish curling champion got selected for Worlds but next year could…
Perth boxer Luke Bibby after his second win as a professional.
Luke Bibby: Hundreds follow Pied Piper of Perth as Fair City boxer gets pro…
Jennifer Jones is a curling great.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Jennifer Jones will believe she has one more Olympic Games left before…
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious…
The physio was always kept busy with Dundee Whalers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Whalers rode the tide of NFL fever in the 1980s

Conversation