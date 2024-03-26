Olympic champion Christopher Dean helps Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at World Championships

British skating royalty helped Dundee pair Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby to a top 20 finish at the World Figure Skating Championships.

The British champions competed in Montreal last week and, despite some mistakes on the ice, were pleased with their performance in Canada.

After implementing some harder elements into their Short Program, the duo sailed into the second stage.

The Free Program routine was choreographed by Olympic gold medal winner Christopher Dean, of Torvill and Dean fame, specifically for the Dundee pair.

The routine utilised songs ‘Survivor’ and ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.

However, some errors crept in as they registered an overall score of 153.06 points to finish in 20th place.

‘Great moments’

Vaipan-Law said: “In the Short we changed to the harder jump, the triple Toeloop, which didn’t work out perfectly, but we were overall pleased.

“The Free Skate had some great moments and some mistakes. We loved skating in front of such a big crowd, it was really motivating.”

Digby, too, was encouraged by the performance in Canada.

He added: “We had a good, decent skate in the Short qualifying for the Free.

“In the Free Program some mistakes were made but we are overall very happy with our performances here in Montreal.”

Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won the gold medal in the pairs ahead of Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

American teenager Illia Malinin took gold in the men’s singles while Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won the women’s event.