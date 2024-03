Drivers are being warned that “several chickens” are on the loose on the A90 in Angus.

Amey says the incident has been reported on the southbound carriageway near Stracathro.

Amey NE Trunk Roads said on X: “A90 Stracathro southbound.

“Several chickens on live lane.

“Police are en route. Take care on approach.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow