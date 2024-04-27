Watch as I lap Silverstone in a Lamborghini race car riding shotgun with our fastest Flying Scot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as I lap Silverstone in a Lamborghini race car riding shotgun with our fastest Flying Scot

Former British GT champion Sandy Mitchell from Forfar is going for a record third Silverstone 500 win this weekend.

By Graham Brown
Strapped into the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 at Silverstone. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Strapped into the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 at Silverstone. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

There’s a raging bull logo on the nose of every Lamborghini.

But it’s horsepower – masses of it – which has my undivided attention under azure spring skies at Silverstone circuit.

That, and the brutal force of a full-blown race car being unleashed as former British GT champion Sandy Mitchell buries his racing boot in the footwell and we exit the pitlane of one of the world’s greatest race tracks.

Forfar Lamborghini race driver Sandy Mitchell.
Sandy Mitchell is a professional factory driver for Lamborghini. Image: McMedia

At the same time, the Lamborghini Huracan GT3’s V10 engine lets us know why car fans call the accelerator the ‘loud pedal’.

It’s an all-out assault on the senses.

But once I’ve – almost – gathered my bearings begins the ride-of-a-lifetime beside the latest ace in a pantheon of flying Scots.

Karting to top-level sportscars

Mitchell is only 24 but has a glory-laden motorsport CV stretching from his British junior karting crown to double class wins at the punishing 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

He was 2020 British GT champion – a series widely regarded as the pinnacle of European GT3 sportscar racing.

His 2024 campaign got off to a flyer and after the opening round at Oulton Park in Cheshire he tops the standings with teammate Alex Martin.

And this weekend Sandy is hunting down a third victory in the championship’s blue riband three-hour Silverstone 500.

He is already the only driver in history to have won it twice.

GT3 passenger ride a rare opportunity

What makes our Silverstone adventure the hottest of hot laps is that we’re actually in his 2020 championship-winning Black Bull Whisky-backed race car.

Barwell Motorsport, the team which he has shared such a successful relationship with since 2018 is the first outfit to ever put a passenger chair inside a full-blown GT3 machine.

So once the full harness is pulled (very) tight it offers the best seat in the house to witness top level talent at work.

It’s a masterclass in car control and the laws of physics as Sandy stands on the brake pedal, rotates the car into the corner and launches us with head-spinning ferocity into the next section of Silverstone.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to put people in the passenger seat of an actual race car,” he says.

“A track day or a passenger lap in a fast road car doesn’t come close to what an actual GT3 car is really like.”

Fellow British Racing Drivers’ Club members sharing the track in some of the fastest road-going machinery there is would no doubt concur as we pass them on Silverstone’s Wellington Straight as if they are standing still.

Hardly surprising when you’re above the UK speed limit in around three seconds in a car that can stretch its legs to 200mph.

Three laps later I can just about summon the composure to extricate myself out of the tight cabin unaided.

What’s more of a struggle is getting to grips with how top-flight GT3 drivers deliver beyond that level for stints of up to three hours at a time in events like the Le Mans 24 Hours Mitchell is targeting.

Often in the pitch black, pouring rain and with maybe 50 rivals trying to beat you up in pursuit of the chequered flag.

Silverstone 500 record-holder

Sandy already holds the GT3 qualifying lap record at the home of the British Grand Prix.

And he’s ready to give the record books his best shot again this weekend in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo2.

“We know we’re competitive,” he says.

Sandy Mitchell British GT racer leads the 2024 championship after Oulton Park.
Sandy Mitchell heads the British GT title hunt after the opening round at Oulton Park. Image: McMedia

“But we also know with 43 cars and crews lining up, this is the most competitive grid of the year because this is the race everyone wants to win. It’ll be tough.

“Strategy plays a big part in the outcome.

“It’s about anticipating and then reacting to incidents, and in the Barwell crew we have many, many years of experience.

“Get the calls right, and if we manage to stay out of trouble we know we have the pace to be fighting at the sharp end of the race.”

British GT’s Silverstone 500 takes place on Sunday and is live on You Tube.

