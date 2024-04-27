Running helped Cupar mum Gemma beat postnatal depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Running helped Cupar mum Gemma beat postnatal depression

Despite her busy family life training remains a vital part of her routine to maintain her mental and physical health.

Gemma in her running kit
Gemma McLaughlin makes time in her busy routine to get out and run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Making time to keep fit is tricky when you’re a working mum and your husband does long shifts. But for Gemma McLaughlin running is vital to her mental and physical health – she credits it for conquering severe postnatal depression.

So amidst the chaos typical of family life, she ensures there’s time to slip on her trainers and get out to pound the streets around her Cupar home.

Gemma, 40, struggled in silence with severe postnatal depression after daughter Eden, 7, was born.

It was only training for her first half marathon two years later that really helped her start to beat the baby blues.

Gemma with husband Neil and daughter Eden
Gemma with husband Neil and daughter Eden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Social worker Gemma said: “When my daughter was born I had intense, really bad postnatal depression but I never told anybody for the best part of a year.

“I think because I had this thought she was maybe going to be taken off me.

“In hindsight I know that’s a lot of rubbish, but you are not in the right frame of mind at the time.”

Like many new parents, Gemma was overwhelmed with doubt in her ability to keep this little human she was now responsible for safe.

Facing up to the need for help

Guilt that she couldn’t be there for her 24 hours a day intensified when she returned to work and Eden went to nursery fulltime.

Gemma said: “At that point I finally faced up and thought I need to get some help.

“It was affecting everything, my relationships, not just with my husband but my daughter, my family, my friends.”

Postnatal depression affects more than one in 10 women after they have a baby.

It can cause low mood, tearfulness, feelings of guilt and rejection and frightening or even suicidal thoughts.

Gemma briefly went on antidepressants but medication didn’t suit her. She had better results with a course of cognitive behavioural therapy.

Gemma with husband Neil and daughter Eden
Gemma hopes her running bug will inspire Eden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Outrunning postnatal depression

But the breakthrough came when her sister-in-law Ruth suggested she join her in running the Edinburgh Marathon Festival half marathon in 2018.

Ruth was aware of Gemma’s struggles and the positive impact of physical activity on mental health.

“She was running for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund and said ‘why don’t you do this with me?’,” said Gemma.

“I used to run when I was at school. I wasn’t very good at it but I enjoyed it so I thought I’d give it a try.

“My dad ran a lot of marathons as well and I always thought I’d love to do one but I may as well start with a half marathon.”

That first run – and catching the bug

After having Eden, Gemma had put on around three stones in weight.

But she laced up her trainers and went, slowly at first.

Her running journey had begun and over time her pace improved, fuelling her motivation. And the weight began to shift.

In May of that year, an ecstatic Gemma crossed the finish line of the Edinburgh half marathon.

She said: “That started the bug. Ruth said ‘should we do it next year’ and I said ‘yes, absolutely’ without hesitation.”

She has completed the same half marathon three times since and the Edinburgh marathon in 2022.

A selfie of Gemma at start line for Amsterdam half marathon
Ready to start the Amsterdam half marathon in October 2022. Image: Gemma McLaughlin.

Gemma has also run two other half marathons, including Amsterdam.

And on Sunday, April 28 she will run the Barry Buddon FAST Half Marathon.

She said: “For me, running is a 100% sure fire way to feel good in a short space of time.

“It lifted me out of my postnatal depression which probably lasted for the best part of three years.”

Life is too busy for training plans

Gemma works fulltime and husband Neil does long shifts, often of 12 hours, as a support worker.

Fitting in runs around caring for Eden and walking their French bulldog Skye can be difficult.

So training plans are an aspiration rather than a reality.

Gemma said: “There are all these fabulous training plans online, three or four runs a week, going to gym three days, but life is busy.

“Yeah, that doesn’t work for somebody like me!

Gemma and Eden in Amsterdam
Eden was in Amsterdam to cheer on her mum. Image: Gemma McLaughlin.

“You just have to manage your time. If Neil’s on a back shift I might go running early in the morning. Or I’ll do it as soon as I’ve finished work after I’ve walked the dog.

“We’ve also got a spin bike in our house, weights, bar bells, kettle bells. I’m building up my own little gym for when Neil is working.

“It just requires planning, so I can say I’ll do core and arms tomorrow, maybe half an hour on the bike when Eden goes to bed. Although that often doesn’t happen because come 8pm you just want to go to bed!”

“If Mummy can do this, you can do it.”

Neil, who is a keen walker, is supportive of Gemma’s exercise regime, seeing the benefits for her mental health.

Gemma said: “You need to key in that time several times a week to be fit and active and give yourself that opportunity.”

She’s also also eager to set a good example for Eden, who is starting to share her enthusiasm for running.

And her 13.1 miles at Barry Buddon will raise money for Age Concern Cupar.

She said: “I feel like I’m doing good, contributing to my community in a positive way all while getting fit and healthy and giving my daughter some good inspiration.

“If Mummy can do this, you can do it.”

