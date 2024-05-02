‘Clubbercise feels like Saturday night without the hangover’: What did I think of Fife gym’s classes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Clubbercise feels like Saturday night without the hangover’: What did I think of Fife gym’s classes?

Clubbercise has become one of the most popular workouts to hit the UK fitness industry in the last few years, but what do Fife ladies make of it?

The Clubbercise class is on at the new women-only gym Club One Fitness Fife
Courier health and wellbeing reporter Debbie Clarke tried out her first Clubbercise class. It is on at the new women-only gym Club One Fitness Fife.
By Debbie Clarke

If you are looking for a girls night out with the added bonus of burning some calories, I would definitely recommend giving Clubbercise a go.

Described as ‘exercise in disguise’, Clubbercise is a fitness workout which doesn’t focus purely on exercise – it’s about the music and just having fun!

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I headed along to the new womens-only gym, Club One Fitness Fife in Methil, which opened in March, to take part in a Clubbercise class.

Clubbercise has often been described as feeling like a night out, but without alcohol.

So after reading this I was keen to try the popular 45-minute dance workout embracing the glowsticks, disco lights and happy vibes – ‘without the heels and hangovers’.

Debbie taking part in her first Clubbercise class at a women-only gym in Fife.
Debbie taking part in her first Clubbercise class at a women-only gym in Fife.

The question was – is Clubbercise really that enjoyable?

And can you burn hundreds of calories doing it?

I was ready to find out.

What is Clubbercise?

Born in the UK in 2013, Clubbercise has become one of the biggest concepts to hit the fitness industry.

The concept was dreamt up by three friends who all hate the gym, but love to dance.

Blending simple aerobic and street dance moves, the workout offers high and low impact options aimed at all abilities.

The music played at each class is a mix of 90’s classics up to the very latest floor-fillers.

But what makes it so unique is that every class takes place with the main lights out and disco lights on.

And all routines incorporate flashing glow sticks – providing a bonus arm workout.

There are now over 2,000 Clubbercise classes taking place worldwide.

Why is it proving to be so popular?

Club One Fitness Fife owner and instructor Kim MacDonald has been teaching Clubbercise since 2015.

She teaches the class at her new women-only gym in Methil’s Kirkland Drive as well as her women-only clubs in Forfar and Montrose.

She explains why it has proved to be a hit with her club members: “It is because it doesn’t feel like a workout,” she explains.

“Clubbercise feels like Saturday night without the hangover!

“It has great tunes and everyone feels like they can just let their hair down.

Clubbercise instructor Kim MacDonald.
Clubbercise instructor Kim MacDonald.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like, what your level of fitness is, you can come along just zone out, be yourself and have fun.

“I have had women tell me they are sleeping better after coming to Clubbercise classes because they are getting their frustrations out and forgetting their cares and worries when they do the class.”

Clubbercise for all ages and abilities

Kim has a wide range of ages participating in Clubbercise too – from young women in their 20s to more mature ladies in their late 60s.

She says: “I always give low options which people can do if they are not able to jump or do some of the more high intensity moves – it is suitable for all ages and abilities.

“You can still have a good workout, sweat and have fun without the high impact.

“It is kinder on the joints. Anyone can do it.”

Club One Fitness Fife offers a weekly Clubbercise class as part of the gym membership.

It runs on a Tuesday night at 7.45pm.

But because it is so popular, Kim says there is usually a waiting list for people wanting to take part.

Taking part in my first Clubbercise

I have always enjoyed a wee shimmy on the dancefloor and I am a regular gym-goer so I was intrigued to see how a class combining these two things would work.

Wearing black and white sports leggings and a black-tshirt, I headed up the stairs and into the studio to join the 19 other women-only gym members.

As soon as I opened the door I was aware of how dark it was.

But to be honest this was quite comforting because I thought it will be less obvious when I make mistakes!

Instructor Kim handed me my two glowsticks, I switched them on and I was good to go.

The <yoastmark class=

We warmed up to the dance anthem ‘Titanium’ by David Guetta and Sia.

It involved doing very gentle circular moves with the arms and marching back and forward in time to the music to prepare your body for the workout.

Next up was that classic 90s dance tune ‘Set You Free’ by N-Trance.

During this track we picked up the pace a bit, running forward and back, reaching up with my glow-sticks in the air.

One of my favourite parts of Clubbercise was when we split the room with half the class on one side and the other half on the other side, facing each other.

We then did some combat punching moves to a count of eight (proudly shouting out each number).

Then we did some double knee-repeaters, each side.

Jumping jacks and ski-movements also featured in one of the energetic routines.

I have to confess I got some of the moves wrong the first couple of times I tried them – but I soon got the hang of it!

My favourite was probably the track ‘Let’s Go’ by Calvin Harris featuring Ne-Yo.

Class members working hard in Clubbercise at the new women-only gym in Fife
Class members working hard in Clubbercise at the new women-only gym in Fife.

This saw us all standing in a circle moving in towards the middle with leg kicks and back out again.

We did this while Kim shouted ‘Oggy Oggy Oggy!’ and we all replied back with gusto with the obligatory ‘Oi Oi Oi!

The chance to lose your inhibitions

We were also given the chance to lose our inhibitions by swirling our hips and stepping out with attitude.

This is when Kim challenged us to be ‘sassy’ and to ‘release our inner sex goddess’.

I have to confess releasing my inner sex goddess is probably something I would feel more relaxed doing after a glass of wine or two!

Debbie doing some of the moves, glow-stick in hand at the class.
Debbie doing some of the moves, glow-stick in hand at the Clubbercise class.

But I think it is definitely something you could become more confident at doing in the class – the more you do it.

We cooled down at the end of the class to Peter Andre’s ‘Mysterious Girl’.

And by that point I think we were all knackered, but buzzing after a great all-body workout.

What do the other class members think?

Vivienne Birrell, 49, from Methil has been coming along to the Clubbercise class with her sister since Club One Fitness Fife opened in March.

Sisters (Left) Julie Cowan, 54, and Vivienne Birrell, 49, ready for Clubbercise at the new women-only gym.
Sisters (Left) Julie Cowan, 54, and Vivienne Birrell, 49, ready for Clubbercise.

She says: “I love Clubbercise. It’s really energetic and keeps you fit but you don’t actually realise you are exercising because it’s so much fun.

“The class is also suitable for all abilities.”

Her older sister Julie Cowan, 54, from Methil added: “I really enjoy it – it’s great fun.

“And if you do the wrong moves or anything no-one is paying attention. Everyone is just there to have a good time.”

‘A night out without alcohol’

One of the younger women attending is Abbie White, 24, from Leven. She has also been doing Clubbercise since the women-only gym opened.

Abbie White, 24, from Leven enjoys Clubbercise at the new women-only gym.
Abbie White, 24, from Leven enjoys Clubbercise.

“I love it,” she says.

“It’s not all high impact so you don’t realise you are exercising. My mum always refers to Clubbercise as a night out without a drink!

“I would definitely recommend it if you enjoy having a good laugh.”

Donna Guthrie, 48, from Methil, added: “I have tried most of the classes but Clubbercise is my favourite.

“It is just like a big party with great tunes and full of energy. I would do it every night if I could!”

My verdict on Clubbercise

So what did I think?

I loved Clubbercise and I would definitely do it again.

Debbie enjoyed doing her first Clubbercise class at the new women-only gym in Fife
Debbie enjoyed doing her first Clubbercise class at the new women-only gym in Fife.

I love how Clubbercise is suitable for all shapes, sizes and fitness levels.

And it also offers up a bit of nostalgia as I recognised a lot of the 90s dance tunes!

Kim’s energy and enthusiasm is amazing.

She definitely motivated us all and made sure we had fun.

Surprisingly you also get a really good workout too (I burned over 400 calories).

I would highly recommend Clubbercise – it’s probably the best night out I have ever had while sober!

To find out more visit: Club One Fitness Fife.

Conversation