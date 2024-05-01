‘This year’s race feels different without him:’ Taste of Perthshire owner remembers best friend and cycling partner

Taste of Perthshire boss Calum MacLellan is set to pay a special tribute to his best friend following his death from lung cancer earlier this year.

Calum and his two sons Brodie, 26, and Connor, 28, have all signed up for this year’s Etape Caledonia in Pitlochry.

And they are taking part in the May 12 event as a fundraiser in memory of Calum’s best friend, Cameron Millar, 56, who passed away from non-smoking lung cancer in February.

Calum, 58, owns the Taste of Perthshire shop and restaurant in Bankfoot along with wife, Jane.

He revealed that Cameron was diagnosed with non-smoking ALK+ lung cancer in January 2020.

“Over September, October and November 2019 he had this cough which was never clearing up,” he said.

“He was also very tired.

“He went to the doctor and they ran some tests and then he got the diagnosis on January 3.

“It was stage 4 lung cancer so was pretty advanced.

“He was a healthy guy and did a fair bit of sport so it was a bit of a shock.”

Continuing Cameron’s legacy

Calum continued: “Throughout his time fighting cancer Cameron actively advocated among cancer charities.

“One of them was the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

“This is why his family and friends are now fundraising for the Foundation in Cameron’s name to continue his legacy.”

In early 2018, Ruth Strauss, wife of Sir Andrew Strauss the former England cricket captain, was diagnosed with an incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers.

Ruth was just 46-years-old when she died in December 2018.

In her memory, Sir Andrew launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation to raise awareness of the need for more research in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers.

It also provides emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent.

The Flying Corbies

Calum revealed that he and Cameron took part in the Etape Caledonia together for ten years.

He said: “We started doing it in 2012 and kept it going each year. We were part of a team known as ‘the Flying Corbies’.

“The last one he took part in was in May 2022 after he was diagnosed with non-smoking lung cancer.

“So this May we are teaming up with Cameron’s two sons Archie and Jay, Cameron’s cousin Christopher, his nephew Ben and friends to take part in his memory.

“We are raising money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation to support its vital work in the fight against non-smokers lung cancer.”

Calum continued: “This cause hits home for us after losing Cameron this year.

“He always raced alongside us during this event.

“And while this year feels different without him, we’re racing for him.

“We’re honoured to ride alongside Cameron’s two sons and many other friends and family members united in our mission to honour his memory and support those affected by this devastating disease.”

Taste of Perthshire

Calum and Jane took full ownership of Taste Perthshire in May 2015, having purchased it from Jane’s aunt and uncle, Wilson and Catriona Girvan.

The business has been a staple all-round stop on the A9 for years.

Now their two sons have also joined the business.

And Calum is looking forward to having them both join him for this month’s event.

They recently completed a 40-mile cycle around Pitlochry together as part of their training.

He added: “We are all looking forward to this year’s Etape Caledonia it is going to be a great event.

“It is true it is tied with a true feeling of loss this year.

“But Cameron’s family want it to be positive about something good that’s happening.

“So we are hoping it will also be a successful fundraiser in his memory.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Cameron Millar fundraiser can visit the justgiving page here

Last year nearly 5,000 people took part in the Etape Caledonia.

The cycling event, which returned in 2022 after a 2-year absence due to Covid-19, has been taking place in Perthshire since 2007.

Cyclists have the option of choosing the main 85-mile route as well as a 55 and 40-mile option.

The event starts and ends in Pitlochry.