‘This year’s race feels different without him:’ Taste of Perthshire owner remembers best friend and cycling partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘This year’s race feels different without him:’ Taste of Perthshire owner remembers best friend and cycling partner

Restaurant boss Calum MacLellan and his two sons are taking part in the Etape Caledonia in tribute to Cameron Millar, who passed away from non-smoking lung cancer in early 2024.

Taste of Perthshire owner Calum MacLellan is taking part in the Etape Caledonia 2024 in memory of his best friend Cameron who passed away from lung cancer earlier this year. Image: Calum MacLellan
Taste of Perthshire owner Calum MacLellan is taking part in the Etape Caledonia 2024 in memory of his best friend Cameron who passed away from lung cancer earlier this year. Image: Calum MacLellan
By Debbie Clarke

Taste of Perthshire boss Calum MacLellan is set to pay a special tribute to his best friend following his death from lung cancer earlier this year.

Calum and his two sons Brodie, 26, and Connor, 28, have all signed up for this year’s Etape Caledonia in Pitlochry.

And they are taking part in the May 12 event as a fundraiser in memory of Calum’s best friend, Cameron Millar, 56, who passed away from non-smoking lung cancer in February.

Calum, 58, owns the Taste of Perthshire shop and restaurant in Bankfoot along with wife, Jane.

He revealed that Cameron was diagnosed with non-smoking ALK+ lung cancer in January 2020.

“Over September, October and November 2019 he had this cough which was never clearing up,” he said.

“He was also very tired.

“He went to the doctor and they ran some tests and then he got the diagnosis on January 3.

“It was stage 4 lung cancer so was pretty advanced.

“He was a healthy guy and did a fair bit of sport so it was a bit of a shock.”

Continuing Cameron’s legacy

Calum continued: “Throughout his time fighting cancer Cameron actively advocated among cancer charities.

Calum is taking part in this year's Etape Caledonia in memory of his best friend Cameron.
Taste of Perthshire boss Calum is taking part in this year’s Etape Caledonia in memory of his best friend Cameron. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC

“One of them was the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

“This is why his family and friends are now fundraising for the Foundation in Cameron’s name to continue his legacy.”

In early 2018, Ruth Strauss, wife of Sir Andrew Strauss the former England cricket captain, was diagnosed with an incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers.

Ruth was just 46-years-old when she died in December 2018.

In her memory, Sir Andrew launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation to raise awareness of the need for more research in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers.

It also provides emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent.

The Flying Corbies

Calum revealed that he and Cameron took part in the Etape Caledonia together for ten years.

He said: “We started doing it in 2012 and kept it going each year. We were part of a team known as ‘the Flying Corbies’.

“The last one he took part in was in May 2022 after he was diagnosed with non-smoking lung cancer.

“So this May we are teaming up with Cameron’s two sons Archie and Jay, Cameron’s cousin Christopher, his nephew Ben and friends to take part in his memory.

Calum MacLellan, from Taste of Perthshire alongside sons Connor (left) and Brodie
Calum MacLellan, from Taste of Perthshire alongside sons Connor (left) and Brodie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We are raising money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation to support its vital work in the fight against non-smokers lung cancer.”

Calum continued: “This cause hits home for us after losing Cameron this year.

“He always raced alongside us during this event.

“And while this year feels different without him, we’re racing for him.

“We’re honoured to ride alongside Cameron’s two sons and many other friends and family members united in our mission to honour his memory and support those affected by this devastating disease.”

Taste of Perthshire

Calum and Jane took full ownership of Taste Perthshire in May 2015, having purchased it from Jane’s aunt and uncle, Wilson and Catriona Girvan.

The business has been a staple all-round stop on the A9 for years.

Now their two sons have also joined the business.

And Calum is looking forward to having them both join him for this month’s event.

They recently completed a 40-mile cycle around Pitlochry together as part of their training.

He added: “We are all looking forward to this year’s Etape Caledonia it is going to be a great event.

“It is true it is tied with a true feeling of loss this year.

“But Cameron’s family want it to be positive about something good that’s happening.

“So we are hoping it will also be a successful fundraiser in his memory.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Cameron Millar fundraiser can visit the justgiving page here

Last year nearly 5,000 people took part in the Etape Caledonia.

The cycling event, which returned in 2022 after a 2-year absence due to Covid-19, has been taking place in Perthshire since 2007.

Cyclists have the option of choosing the main 85-mile route as well as a 55 and 40-mile option.

The event starts and ends in Pitlochry.

 

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lisa Henry.
Drink or swim: Why Fife mum Lisa wants to expand the sober socialising scene
2
Gemma in her running kit
Running helped Cupar mum Gemma beat postnatal depression
Andrew was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult at the age of 29.
Adult ADHD diagnosis gave Broughty Ferry dad ‘the answers he’d been looking for his…
Steven Carr on the Easter road pitch with the Dnipro Kids not long after they were evacuated from Ukraine in 2022. Image: Steven Carr
Perth football fan joins Annie Lennox on medal list after his charity evacuates Ukrainian…
The Courier's Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife mum's multiple sclerosis kit: Here's what happened when I gave it a go
Manager Becky Fairlie (L) and owner Neve Goodwillie at BeNeFIT Perth.
6 women-only gyms in Tayside and Fife - but where are they and how…
Anne Duff who runs the Horizon Lunch Club in Aberfeldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy Horizon Lunch Club volunteer has 'best job in the world'
'Miracle one pound baby' Charlie is finally home after spending 81 days in hospital.
Fife mum's joy as 'miracle one pound baby' finally comes home after 81 days…
Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola McFarlane opens up about coming to terms with MND diagnosis.
Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola on coming to terms with 'cruel' MND diagnosis
Nitazenes cannot currently be tested for. Image: Shutterstock.
New test for killer synthetic opioids in Tayside to begin 'in near future'

Conversation