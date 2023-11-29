Taste Perthshire launches Christmas shop, playpark and pizza oven

Taste Perthshire has launched a Christmas shop, playpark and pizza oven to mark the festive season.

The significant expansion of the family-run business near Bankfoot has also brought al fresco dining and the chance to eat inside colourful huts.

Taste Perthshire’s Christmas shop will additionally boast a wide range of festive gifts for the family and present wrapping.

It is the second significant development for the business in the past 18 months after a 24-hour fuel station and electric charging hub were opened in June 2022.

The new outdoor seating area will bring 60 additional seats to Taste Perthshire’s offering.

It comes after its owners, the MacLellan family, previously told The Courier about the expansion plans.

Taste Perthshire owners ‘look forward’ to welcoming visitors this Christmas

Calum MacLellan, owner of Taste Perthshire, said: “We’re delighted with our new Christmas shop this year, which has been a true labour of love.

“It offers everything you might need to decorate your home and garden this Christmas, plus a wide range of gifts for all the family.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors over the Christmas period to enjoy our newly launched festive afternoon teas and festive menu.

“Our new outdoors extension will also offer visitors the chance to enjoy a meal outside and take advantage of our takeaway meal options including the new pizza oven, and our freshly made pizzas.

“The new dining huts are perfect for small groups who would appreciate more privacy to enjoy their meal, and with their colourful facades, are a great place to hold children’s birthday parties.

“The new play area will also ensure that Taste Perthshire is a destination that all members of the family will enjoy.”

Earlier this year, Taste Perthshire was also chosen to be Tesla’s first remote test drive centre in the UK.

Taste Perthshire can be found just off the A9 in Bankfoot.