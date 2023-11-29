Taste Perthshire launches Christmas shop, playpark and pizza oven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taste Perthshire launches Christmas shop, playpark and pizza oven

The significant expansion also sees new huts for an alfresco dining experience.

By Kieran Webster
Owner Calum MacLellan shows off Taste of Pethshire's new expansion
Owner Calum MacLellan shows off Taste of Pethshire's new expansion. Image: Supplied

Taste Perthshire has launched a Christmas shop, playpark and pizza oven to mark the festive season.

The significant expansion of the family-run business near Bankfoot has also brought al fresco dining and the chance to eat inside colourful huts.

Taste Perthshire’s Christmas shop will additionally boast a wide range of festive gifts for the family and present wrapping.

The new playpark at Taste Perthshire
The new playpark at Taste Perthshire. Image: Supplied

It is the second significant development for the business in the past 18 months after a 24-hour fuel station and electric charging hub were opened in June 2022.

The new outdoor seating area will bring 60 additional seats to Taste Perthshire’s offering.

It comes after its owners, the MacLellan family, previously told The Courier about the expansion plans.

Taste Perthshire owners ‘look forward’ to welcoming visitors this Christmas

Calum MacLellan, owner of Taste Perthshire, said: “We’re delighted with our new Christmas shop this year, which has been a true labour of love.

“It offers everything you might need to decorate your home and garden this Christmas, plus a wide range of gifts for all the family.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors over the Christmas period to enjoy our newly launched festive afternoon teas and festive menu.

The new outdoor huts at Taste Perthshire.
The outdoor huts add to the al fresco experience. Image: Supplied

“Our new outdoors extension will also offer visitors the chance to enjoy a meal outside and take advantage of our takeaway meal options including the new pizza oven, and our freshly made pizzas.

“The new dining huts are perfect for small groups who would appreciate more privacy to enjoy their meal, and with their colourful facades, are a great place to hold children’s birthday parties.

“The new play area will also ensure that Taste Perthshire is a destination that all members of the family will enjoy.”

Earlier this year, Taste Perthshire was also chosen to be Tesla’s first remote test drive centre in the UK.

Taste Perthshire can be found just off the A9 in Bankfoot.

