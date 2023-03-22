Perthshire visitor centre is Tesla’s first remote test drive location in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire visitor centre is Tesla’s first remote test drive location in UK

Drivers can organise a remote test drive online and do the ‘paperwork’ in advance by email.

By Gavin Harper
Taste Perthshire. Image: Tesla.
Taste Perthshire. Image: Tesla.

A Perthshire visitor centre has been chosen as the first in the UK for remote test drives by Tesla.

The company, run by billionaire Elon Musk, has chosen the Taste Perthshire site in Bankfoot for its remote test drives.

From online booking to remote car unlocking

When they arrive at Taste Perthshire, drivers have to stand behind the vehicle they’ve chosen to test drive. They then notify a Tesla advisor by phoning a number given in advance.

The advisor will be able to verify the driver’s identity through the vehicle’s cameras and remotely unlock the car. Tesla’s test drives are facilitated without any advisors present.

Tesla model Y will be available for a remote test drive. Image: Tesla.

Drivers then have 30 minutes to test drive their chosen car.

When finished, the driver should return to their allocated parking space, plug in their vehicle and confirm with the advisor that the appointment has ended.

Tesla advisors can offer a virtual consultation before, after or even during the appointment.

Taste Perthshire, just off the A9, includes a restaurant, gift shop, food larder, and eight electric vehicle charging stalls.

Taste Perthshire at Bankfoot.

It is owned and operated by Calum and Jane MacLellan.

The husband and wife team – who also own Craigmhor Lodge & Courtyard in Pitlochry – took full ownership of Taste Perthshire in May 2015 having purchased it from Jane’s aunt and uncle, Wilson and Catriona Girvan.

