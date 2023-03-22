Perthshire visitor centre is Tesla’s first remote test drive location in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire visitor centre has been chosen as the first in the UK for remote test drives by Tesla.

The company, run by billionaire Elon Musk, has chosen the Taste Perthshire site in Bankfoot for its remote test drives.

Drivers can organise a remote test drive online and do the ‘paperwork’ in advance by email.

From online booking to remote car unlocking

When they arrive at Taste Perthshire, drivers have to stand behind the vehicle they’ve chosen to test drive. They then notify a Tesla advisor by phoning a number given in advance.

The advisor will be able to verify the driver’s identity through the vehicle’s cameras and remotely unlock the car. Tesla’s test drives are facilitated without any advisors present.

Drivers then have 30 minutes to test drive their chosen car.

When finished, the driver should return to their allocated parking space, plug in their vehicle and confirm with the advisor that the appointment has ended.

Tesla advisors can offer a virtual consultation before, after or even during the appointment.

Taste Perthshire, just off the A9, includes a restaurant, gift shop, food larder, and eight electric vehicle charging stalls.

It is owned and operated by Calum and Jane MacLellan.

The husband and wife team – who also own Craigmhor Lodge & Courtyard in Pitlochry – took full ownership of Taste Perthshire in May 2015 having purchased it from Jane’s aunt and uncle, Wilson and Catriona Girvan.