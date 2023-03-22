How barebones Raith Rovers preserved astonishing SPFL Trust Trophy record to reach ANOTHER final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How barebones Raith Rovers preserved astonishing SPFL Trust Trophy record to reach ANOTHER final

Rovers have deserved their celebrations in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers are again preparing for an SPFL Trust Trophy final.

The holders will take on Hamilton Accies on Sunday at the Falkirk Stadium looking to extend a run in the competition that goes back four seasons – and collect a trophy along the way.

It will be a second final in as many years for a number of his players – and manager Ian Murray has called on them to “seize the opportunity”.

If they do, it will go down as arguably Rovers’ greatest achievement in the Challenge Cup across the last four years.

Every one of their matches en-route to the final has pitted them against Championship opposition away from home – including top two Queen’s Park and Dundee.

Raith Rovers fan view Picture shows; Raith Rovers players celebrate their SPFL Trust Trophy win over Queen's Park.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate their quarter-final win. Image: SNS.

And they got through those two matches while down to the bare bones.

Here is the story of how Raith Rovers reached yet another Challenge Cup final.

Last 16: Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers

This result may be the least impressive of the three but it was a match that was used to give fringe players minutes and to rest others who had played almost every – if not every – minute until then.

Robbie Thomson replaced Jamie MacDonald in goals and Liam Dick was moved into the centre of defence for the first time and there were starts for Connor McBride and Quinn Coulson.

McBride scored the only goal of the game against a much-changed Cove side to fire Rovers into the quarter-final.

QF: Queen’s Park 0-1 Raith Rovers

Owen Coyle’s league leaders made a number of changes but still looked huge favourites when Rovers boss Murray announced ahead of the game that he only had 12 outfield players available.

That included Kieran Mitchell, who was recalled from his loan at Bonnyrigg Rose the day before and named in the starting XI.

It was a strange sight to see just two outfield substitutes – Lewis Vaughan and Aidan Connolly – conduct their half-time warm-up in the incessant rain of that night.

With both first and second-choice goalkeepers missing, Andy McNeil started between the sticks and 18-year-old Adam Masson played at right-back.

Just as the match looked like it was trundling towards another half-hour in horrendous weather, another star making a rare appearance netted the winner.

There can’t have been many who were confident when John Frederiksen ran onto a loose ball before firing it into the bottom corner.

He didn’t hang around much longer, but the 6’8 striker will always be remembered.

SF: Dundee 2-2 Raith Rovers (3-4 on pens)

If Rovers thought they were up against it in the quarter-final, the stakes were ramped up in the next round.

Where Queen’s Park made many changes to their line-up, Dundee went with a strong side and Murray was again facing selection issues.

Murray side was heavily depleted for the match. Image: SNS.

That was exacerbated in the first half when Masson was taken off with the hosts 2-0 ahead.

There is no shame in such a young player having a poor game and he showed his character to bounce back and perform well at Ibrox.

It also meant an even stranger sight – albeit in slightly better conditions – as Dylan Easton warmed up alone at the break.

With fewer than 15 minutes remaining it looked like Rovers had met their match, but William Akio – out of nowhere – nodded in.

Within minutes Sam Stanton had levelled, sparking wild scenes among the away supporters.

Raith slogged their way through extra-time before taking advantage of Dundee’s deficiencies from the spot to reach the final.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented