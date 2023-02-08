4 Raith Rovers talking points as incredible comeback against Dundee sees Ian Murray’s men into the final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holder Raith Rovers will have the chance to retain the SPFL Trust Trophy next month after a penalty-shootout victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

The home side looked to have the tie wrapped up by half-time through a Lyall Cameron brace.

Second-half goals from William Akio and Sam Stanton forced extra-time before Rovers won the shootout.

Ian Murray’s side faced an uphill battle from the off as a mixture of injuries and cup-tied players left the Raith boss with few options in terms of team selection.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Rovers’ astonishing win at Dens Park.

Few selection options

With some players cup-tied, others injured and some not being risked it was another threadbare match-day squad.

Murray’s side had gotten through the last round with just two outfield players on the bench and tried to repeat the same trick again.

Just two outfield subs again while Jamie MacDonald is rested. Lang misses out but should be back for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ck7e1SXp1B — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) February 8, 2023

Rovers lined up in a back three with Ross Millen on the right on a back three and Adam Masson on the right.

The visitors failed to get to grips with the shape, or a relentless Dundee, in the first half and Masson was replaced by Aidan Connolly before the break.

Improvement

By that time Cameron had scored twice through Cameron – and it could have been a few more.

Murray’s changes had an instant impact. Millen, now in a more familiar right-back role, found himself in the box and forced a wonderful save from Harry Sharp.

From the resulting corner Connolly had an effort of his own but it was too weak to trouble the keeper.

The first chance after the break also fell to Connolly but again his effort was an easy stop for Sharp.

Spencer and Stanton also had efforts but the home side continued to threaten to increase their lead.

William Akio

Raith looked dead and buried until Akio helped on Stanton’s header to pull a goal back.

The forward had made his first start in less-than-ideal circumstances and initially struggled to make a mark on the game.

As the lone striker in what was essentially a 5-4-1 he neither provided the aerial presence nor the ability to take the ball in to allow his side up the pitch up against Ryan Sweeney and Lee Ashcroft.

Then out of nowhere he pulled a goal back and soon after Stanton’s diving header had them level.

Unbelievable run

They almost nicked at the end of the 90 minutes but Sharp made a double-save from Akio and substitute Dylan Easton.

Dundee had their late chances as well but the sides could not be separated before the full-time whistle.

Extra-time couldn’t separate the side and it took penalties to decide a winner.

Connolly missed his but Robbie Thomson saved from Max Anderson before Zach Robinson hit the post.

The result means that Rovers have not lost over 90 minutes in 11 matches and have preserved their incredible run in this tournament.