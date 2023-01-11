4 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points as John Frederiksen’s goal sends Stark’s Park men to semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are through to the semi-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy after John Frederiksen’s late goal won the game.

The quarter-final took a while to get going and a fairly uneventful first half was followed by a much more incident-packed second.

Rovers showed their intent right from the restart and were rewarded when their 6ft 8in striker kept his composure to fire in a low finish.

Queen’s made wholesale changes but Ian Murray was forced to make a few of his own.

He sent out a patchwork starting XI with just two outfielders on the bench.

Here's how Rovers have lined up: pic.twitter.com/XIHcVNmsUO — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) January 11, 2023

Makeshift side

Kieran Mitchell returned from his loan at Bonnyrigg Rose and took his place in the starting line-up.

It was a patchwork Raith side, partly enforced with Ross Millen and Brad Spencer sitting out after picking up knocks.

That meant a start at right-back for Adam Masson and he and Mitchell linked well to create Raith’s two best chances of the first half – each whipping in a dangerous cross.

Connor McBride was also given a rare start, as was goal-hero Frederiksen.

Solid defence

Somehow the Rovers defence seems to have improved since Connor O’Riordan was recalled by Crewe Alexandra.

Tom Lang and Ryan Nolan have since formed an excellent partnership, conceding once in three games.

They both won just about everything that came near them, providing the base for the victory.

Masson put in a crucial block in the final minutes to prevent what looked like a goal-bound strike from second-half substitute Josh McPake.

Big John

The Faroese international has not had a good time lately. This was his first start since October – he hadn’t even played more than 13 minutes in a game since the same month.

Used sparingly as a substitute – and at times not used at all even in matches when his side were chasing a goal recently versus Morton and Arbroath – he was the match-winner here.

He slotted the ball into the bottom corner after Queen’s defender Stephen Eze’s pass was intercepted by Mitchell.

Frederiksen almost scored the goal of the season in injury-time, unleashing from 30-odd yards, but it was tipped over by Calum Ferrie.

He also put in a number of important defensive headers throughout the game.

Fife derby semi-final still on

Tuesday night’s quarter-final between Dundee and Dunfermline was called off very late due to a waterlogged pitch.

That will now be played next week and Raith victory over Queen’s Park means a Pars win sets up a Fife derby in the semi-final.

James McPake’s side go into that one as underdogs, but Queen’s Park were considered favourites when they lined up against Raith.