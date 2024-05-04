Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they need to be even better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they need to be even better

The Swedish striker scored at Pittodrie in February.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka geos back to a ground that holds good memories.
Benji Kimpioka geos back to a ground that holds good memories. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone produced their most complete away performance of the season to defeat Aberdeen a couple of months ago.

But the man who scored the second of the two goals back in February believes the Perth side need to be even better this time around.

“The game-plan worked well in Aberdeen in the last game there,” said Kimpioka, whose pace was a constant threat for the Dons’ backline.

“It was a great ball from DJ (Jaiyesimi) for me and a good run.

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“But that was back then. Every game is different.

“This is a new game, a new challenge.

“We take the good things but we have to make sure that we’re even better and work even harder now.

“You can’t get complacent because of the last performance.”

Getting used to Scottish football

Kimpioka hasn’t started for Craig Levein since the match that followed that victory at Pittodrie.

The former Sunderland man believes he’s adjusting to the pace of Scottish football and the late consolation goal last weekend against Hibs was a reminder of his penalty box capabilities.

“I’ve found it really good in Perth,” said Kimpioka. “Everyone has been good to me from the staff to the players to the fans.

“The style of football, I am getting more used to it.

“It was different for me at the start. With time and training and playing you get used to it more and more.

“There’s a lot more running compared to Sweden and Switzerland.

“That’s something I had to get used to, the running, speed of the play and the physicality.”

Benji Kimpioka scores against Hibs.
Benji Kimpioka scores against Hibs. Image: SNS.

He added: “As a striker, you always want to score more goals. You are never satisfied, really.

“But I’d say that I’ve done alright. I know I have a lot more to prove and to show.

“I can’t be too hard on myself because everything takes time. But I would say I want to rise my own standards because I know I have a lot more.

“Last week’s goal wasn’t the most important in terms of the result but it was a well-worked goal from the team.

“We’re looking to get more of those type of chances with crosses. That’s something we work on in training.

“So it’s good that we’ve shown it’s paying off.

“I want to make a big contribution to the team between now and the end of the season.

“I would love to score a big goal that helps the team to be safe in this league.

“I try to visualise it. Then, if the moment comes, I am ready.”

