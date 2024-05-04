Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they need to be even better

St Johnstone produced their most complete away performance of the season to defeat Aberdeen a couple of months ago.

But the man who scored the second of the two goals back in February believes the Perth side need to be even better this time around.

“The game-plan worked well in Aberdeen in the last game there,” said Kimpioka, whose pace was a constant threat for the Dons’ backline.

“It was a great ball from DJ (Jaiyesimi) for me and a good run.

“But that was back then. Every game is different.

“This is a new game, a new challenge.

“We take the good things but we have to make sure that we’re even better and work even harder now.

“You can’t get complacent because of the last performance.”

Getting used to Scottish football

Kimpioka hasn’t started for Craig Levein since the match that followed that victory at Pittodrie.

The former Sunderland man believes he’s adjusting to the pace of Scottish football and the late consolation goal last weekend against Hibs was a reminder of his penalty box capabilities.

“I’ve found it really good in Perth,” said Kimpioka. “Everyone has been good to me from the staff to the players to the fans.

“The style of football, I am getting more used to it.

“It was different for me at the start. With time and training and playing you get used to it more and more.

“There’s a lot more running compared to Sweden and Switzerland.

“That’s something I had to get used to, the running, speed of the play and the physicality.”

He added: “As a striker, you always want to score more goals. You are never satisfied, really.

“But I’d say that I’ve done alright. I know I have a lot more to prove and to show.

“I can’t be too hard on myself because everything takes time. But I would say I want to rise my own standards because I know I have a lot more.

“Last week’s goal wasn’t the most important in terms of the result but it was a well-worked goal from the team.

“We’re looking to get more of those type of chances with crosses. That’s something we work on in training.

“So it’s good that we’ve shown it’s paying off.

“I want to make a big contribution to the team between now and the end of the season.

“I would love to score a big goal that helps the team to be safe in this league.

“I try to visualise it. Then, if the moment comes, I am ready.”