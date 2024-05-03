Return of star man in Aberdeen, DJ Jaiyesimi, would be timely boost for St Johnstone

DJ Jaiyesimi was St Johnstone’s star player the last time the Perth side played, and won, in Aberdeen.

The forward excelled in a wide left role and produced a contender for Saints assist of the season with his ball over the top for Benji Kimpioka’s points-clinching second goal.

Jaiyesimi only lasted 49 minutes of the Perth side’s next match, however, picking up a knee injury against Livingston.

Manager Craig Levein hasn’t been able to use the on-loan Charlton Athletic man since that early March contest.

So having Jaiyesimi back in his squad for this weekend’s third trip to Pittodrie of the Premiership campaign would be a timely bit of good news for the Saints boss.

“DJ was doing well before he got injured and was into a bit of a rhythm so it was a blow losing him when we did,” said Levein.

“He’s a bit different to the other forwards we have – he’s a bit more strong and physical.

“He holds the ball up very well and what he brings is something we’ve missed in the last month or two.

“DJ has good experience and he can play a few positions too.

“He can play through the middle, he can play on the left, as a number 10 and I think he could play on the right too if we asked him to.

“He was very good against Aberdeen the last time.

“He set up Benji’s goal with a great ball through.

“So we’ll be delighted to get him back again because he’s definitely got plenty to offer.”

Graham Carey’s calming influence

The last clash with the Dons was one of the few contests Graham Carey didn’t start.

But he’s been a regular again of late and Levein believes the Irishman’s role in the last four games will be crucial to Saints’ Premiership survival hopes.

“Graham will be a big player for us,” he said.

“He’s played a lot of the games for me since I came in.

“He’s got good experience and is the one who, when there’s a bit of turmoil and chaos in a game, can put his foot on it and calm everyone else down.

“He can pick a few passes and get everyone’s confidence back in a footballing sense.”