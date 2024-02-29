3 St Johnstone talking points: A system that fitted like a glove, the stars who made it work and the case for Same Again Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points: A system that fitted like a glove, the stars who made it work and the case for Same Again Saints

The Perth side now need to follow-up their win over Aberdeen with another against Livingston.

DJ Jaiyesimi, Benji Kimpioka and David Keltjens were St Johnstone stars in Aberdeen.
DJ Jaiyesimi, Benji Kimpioka and David Keltjens were St Johnstone stars in Aberdeen.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone needed that.

Their supporters needed that.

A win against Aberdeen and, more importantly, a performance full of the ingredients missing all too frequently since the Premiership season resumed after the winter break, had the feel of a ‘statement result’ the Perth club have been crying out for.

Time will tell if that proves to be the case.

For the moment, Courier Sport picks out three talking points from the midweek Pittodrie triumph as minds turn to a clash with Livingston.

Like a glove

Formations don’t win football matches.

But there’s no doubt that Craig Levein changing St Johnstone’s was a significant factor in how this game played out.

It was 4-4-2 in possession and closer to 4-5-1 out of it.

The switch carried risk.

Centre-backs Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon.
Centre-backs Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon.

Neither centre-back, Ryan McGowan nor Liam Gordon, is likely to win a foot race with a Benji Kimpioka-type centre-forward.

And when a first ball header wasn’t won just before the hour mark, they were exposed to Leighton Clarkson bursting forward from central midfield and needed Dimitar Mitov to come to their aid.

But the two centre-halves managed Bojan Miovski superbly in the main.

And no system gives you everything.

What can be said without fear of contradiction, though, is that the pros of the set-up by far out-weighed the cons on Wednesday night.

Start with the full-backs.

That was Luke Robinson’s best performance since he returned from Wigan.

And it was David Keltjen’s best performance since he signed.

St Johnstone's David Keltjens kept Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes quiet.
St Johnstone's David Keltjens kept Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes quiet.

Aberdeen’s wide players, Jack Milne and Jonny Hayes, were marshalled superbly.

Robinson and Keltjens are decent to good wing-backs but they’re good to very good full-backs.

Saints didn’t look any less solid for having a man less in their back-line.

That in itself is a ringing endorsement of the change.

Levein isn’t a manager wedded to a formation – he’s shown himself over a long coaching career to be happy to adapt to suit the players at his disposal, the circumstances and the opposition.

At this moment, with this squad, it looks like he’s found one that could aid getting the survival job done.

The attacking key

Defensive solidity is all well and good but this game wouldn’t have been won – and wouldn’t have been potentially transformational – without the midfield and forward bit clicking as well.

Click it did.

Sven Sprangler’s ground-covering prowess was important, as was Dan Phillips’ positional awareness, Matt Smith’s adaptability and Nicky Clark’s football brain.

The two key men, however, were DJ Jaiyesimi and Benji Kimpioka.

Even before the pair of them linked up for Saints’ second and game-clinching goal, they had combined superbly as a duo and had been vital cogs in a well-functioning team.

It’s taken a while but Jaiyesimi was at his most comfortable as a St Johnstone starter in a wide left role.

He was just as reliable an out-ball on the flank as he had been a couple of months ago up front – even more so probably.

Jaiyesimi expertly judged when to buy his team-mates some time to move up the pitch by taking a few touches and when to quickly shift the ball on to Kimpioka.

For the Swedish forward, making an off the centre-back’s shoulder run time and time again in the second half got its reward.

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal.

And, as in Dingwall, the finish was that of a striker you would expect to hit double figures over the course of a full season.

I suspect that just as pleasing for Levein will have been Kimpioka’s back to goal work.

This was not the same player who was bumped and barged off the ball at Airdrie.

The pace was never in doubt but the rest of his striker-play is now catching up.

Same again

It will be said and written a lot over the next couple of days – already has been – but that’s because it is undeniably the dominant pre-Livingston theme.

Saints simply have to back the Pittodrie performance up.

Livi are a punch-drunk boxer with their chin unguarded.

Opening up a 14-gap on them would end all fears of automatic relegation.

It could well be Levein’s easiest team selection yet, albeit there’s a Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday schedule to factor in.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will want another big performance on Saturday.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will want another big performance on Saturday.

The fact that the Aberdeen game was the latest he’s left it before making his first substitution (80 minutes) tells you how content the Perth boss was with what he was seeing.

It’s never as simple as saying ‘same again’.

But there would need to be a pretty compelling reason for tweaking a starting line-up that delivered what their manager demanded of them so impressively.

