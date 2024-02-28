St Johnstone boss Craig Levein proud of Perth players and calls for the same again when Livingston visit McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein expressed his pride in the Perth players who produced the most complete team performance in his time at McDiarmid Park.

The meek defeat to St Mirren on Saturday prompted Levein, by his own admission, to “lose the plot” in the build-up to Wednesday night’s clash with Aberdeen.

A 2-0 victory, which increases the gap over Livingston to 11 points and four over Ross County, as well as taking Saints up to the same total as the Dons, was the perfect response to weekend criticism.

And now that they’ve set that standard, Levein has demanded the same again when Livi come to Perth in a few days.

“We got ourselves involved in a situation on Saturday where we didn’t turn up ready to fight and because of that we gave the opposition an advantage,” he said.

“We made poor mistakes and the result was what you saw on Saturday.

“It’s alright talking about remedies and what we need to do but the big thing for me was delivering.

“I’m so proud of the team tonight.

“We made good blocks and tackles, the goalkeeper made some good saves and it was a real team effort.

“Hopefully we can kick on from here.

“Perhaps because of the distance we were away on Saturday from what we want to do, to come back and right the wrongs of the weekend has cheered everyone up from ourselves to the supporters as well.

“It’s a pleasing day’s work.”

A double digit gap to the bottom eases the pressure that had built after four defeats in a row.

“I’m not looking at the league table I’m just focused on Saturday which is a massive game for us,” said Levein.

“If we can bring a performance like this we’ll have a chance. If we don’t we won’t.

“There’s no point in doing that tonight and dropping our performance on Saturday. They’re fighting just as hard as we are.”

Two forward stars

Levein name-checked two of his attacking game-changers at Pittodrie – DJ Jaiyesimi and Kimpioka.

“Benji got in behind tonight on two or three occasions and it was really pleasing for him to get a goal,” said the Saints manager.

“He’ll take a lot of confidence from that.

“I though DJ had a really good game tonight as well in terms of holding the ball up and bringing players into play.

“Overall, I’m really pleased.

“The players said they would do it and we’re really pleased they did.

“They competed against their opponents, got a foothold in the game, grew in confidence and made good choices.”