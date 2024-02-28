St Johnstone boss Craig Levein proud of Perth players and calls for the same again when Livingston visit McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein proud of Perth players and calls for the same again when Livingston visit McDiarmid Park

Saints beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring.
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein expressed his pride in the Perth players who produced the most complete team performance in his time at McDiarmid Park.

The meek defeat to St Mirren on Saturday prompted Levein, by his own admission, to “lose the plot” in the build-up to Wednesday night’s clash with Aberdeen.

A 2-0 victory, which increases the gap over Livingston to 11 points and four over Ross County, as well as taking Saints up to the same total as the Dons, was the perfect response to weekend criticism.

And now that they’ve set that standard, Levein has demanded the same again when Livi come to Perth in a few days.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein proud of Perth players and calls for the same again when Livingston visit McDiarmid ParkImage: SNS.

“We got ourselves involved in a situation on Saturday where we didn’t turn up ready to fight and because of that we gave the opposition an advantage,” he said.

“We made poor mistakes and the result was what you saw on Saturday.

“It’s alright talking about remedies and what we need to do but the big thing for me was delivering.

“I’m so proud of the team tonight.

“We made good blocks and tackles, the goalkeeper made some good saves and it was a real team effort.

“Hopefully we can kick on from here.

“Perhaps because of the distance we were away on Saturday from what we want to do, to come back and right the wrongs of the weekend has cheered everyone up from ourselves to the supporters as well.

“It’s a pleasing day’s work.”

Craig Levein with Neil Warnock.
Craig Levein with Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.

A double digit gap to the bottom eases the pressure that had built after four defeats in a row.

“I’m not looking at the league table I’m just focused on Saturday which is a massive game for us,” said Levein.

“If we can bring a performance like this we’ll have a chance. If we don’t we won’t.

“There’s no point in doing that tonight and dropping our performance on Saturday. They’re fighting just as hard as we are.”

Two forward stars

Levein name-checked two of his attacking game-changers at Pittodrie – DJ Jaiyesimi and Kimpioka.

“Benji got in behind tonight on two or three occasions and it was really pleasing for him to get a goal,” said the Saints manager.

“He’ll take a lot of confidence from that.

“I though DJ had a really good game tonight as well in terms of holding the ball up and bringing players into play.

“Overall, I’m really pleased.

“The players said they would do it and we’re really pleased they did.

“They competed against their opponents, got a foothold in the game, grew in confidence and made good choices.”

