‘Shocked’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty apologises to fans after Celtic thumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Shocked’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty apologises to fans after Celtic thumping

The Dark Blues were thrashed 7-1 at Parkhead.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS

“Shocked” Tony Docherty has apologised to the travelling Dundee fans who watched on as their side shipped seven goals at Parkhead.

Celtic ran out 7-1 winners, scoring six times inside the opening half, as they swept aside the sorry Dark Blues.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor all found the net before half-time.

Youngster Danny Kelly added a seventh before Fin Robertson was shown a second yellow card with 13 minutes remaining.

Cameron Carter-Vickers gets up to head Celtic in front to start a long night for Dundee. Image: SNS
Cameron Carter-Vickers gets up to head Celtic in front to start a long night for Dundee. Image: SNS

But there was still time for Michael Mellon to grab a late consolation for the 10-man Dee.

‘Shocked’

Manager Docherty insists the Dark Blues will take ownership of their performance at Parkhead.

“There is no defence for the level of defending that contributed to the goals early in the match,” he said.

“There has to be a level of accountability for that. But it’s not something I’ve seen in the group before so I’m actually a bit shocked at the level of goal we conceded.

Daizen Maeda finds the net. Image: SNS
Daizen Maeda finds the net. Image: SNS

“We need to take real ownership and responsibility for that.

“Not defending crosses, not defending our box properly, getting done with cut-backs and it’s not something I’ve seen before.

“Celtic were outstanding but we can do more and we need to take responsibility for that.”

‘No hiding place’

Asked what went wrong, Docherty replied: “Tonight I picked an experienced team, we put it down to poor decision making.

“But I need to defend these players because they have been brilliant for me this season.

“There has to be a bit of reality with us being the newly-promoted team.

“That’s not taking away the responsibility from myself or the players.

Fin Robertson is shown a red card at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Fin Robertson was red carded with the score 7-0. Image: SNS

“I would like to apologise to the support because I’ve not seen that level of defending from us before.

“We still have a long way to go, I’m disappointed with our performances against the Old Firm this season but these games won’t define our season.

“What will is the games against teams around us and we have a game on Saturday with Kilmarnock coming to Dens Park.

“It’s important as a group we are honest, take ownership, but move on from it.

“Hopefully it’s a one-off, we caught Celtic on a really good night and we had a really bad night.

“There’s no hiding place on a night like that so it’s important we show resilience and character and make sure we bounce back.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Dundee remain in the top six as Kilmarnock come to visit this weekend.

More from Dundee FC

Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA
Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Hoops hammer sorry Dee
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Raith Rovers' Lee Ashcroft loan could be over already as Dundee defender awaits scan…
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly reveals Celtic clash will be family affair
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash
Loan star Charlie Reilly in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee…
Dundee players dispute a penalty decision against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee's penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season
Dundee star Luke McCowan takes on Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Luke McCowan insists Dundee must own their poor display in defeat at Hibs
Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs disappointment - including Trevor Carson, tickets and Luke…
Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor…
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs 2-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as off-colour Dark Blues taste defeat

Conversation