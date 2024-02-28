‘Shocked’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty apologises to fans after Celtic thumping

“Shocked” Tony Docherty has apologised to the travelling Dundee fans who watched on as their side shipped seven goals at Parkhead.

Celtic ran out 7-1 winners, scoring six times inside the opening half, as they swept aside the sorry Dark Blues.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor all found the net before half-time.

Youngster Danny Kelly added a seventh before Fin Robertson was shown a second yellow card with 13 minutes remaining.

But there was still time for Michael Mellon to grab a late consolation for the 10-man Dee.

‘Shocked’

Manager Docherty insists the Dark Blues will take ownership of their performance at Parkhead.

“There is no defence for the level of defending that contributed to the goals early in the match,” he said.

“There has to be a level of accountability for that. But it’s not something I’ve seen in the group before so I’m actually a bit shocked at the level of goal we conceded.

“We need to take real ownership and responsibility for that.

“Not defending crosses, not defending our box properly, getting done with cut-backs and it’s not something I’ve seen before.

“Celtic were outstanding but we can do more and we need to take responsibility for that.”

‘No hiding place’

Asked what went wrong, Docherty replied: “Tonight I picked an experienced team, we put it down to poor decision making.

“But I need to defend these players because they have been brilliant for me this season.

“There has to be a bit of reality with us being the newly-promoted team.

“That’s not taking away the responsibility from myself or the players.

“I would like to apologise to the support because I’ve not seen that level of defending from us before.

“We still have a long way to go, I’m disappointed with our performances against the Old Firm this season but these games won’t define our season.

“What will is the games against teams around us and we have a game on Saturday with Kilmarnock coming to Dens Park.

“It’s important as a group we are honest, take ownership, but move on from it.

“Hopefully it’s a one-off, we caught Celtic on a really good night and we had a really bad night.

“There’s no hiding place on a night like that so it’s important we show resilience and character and make sure we bounce back.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Dundee remain in the top six as Kilmarnock come to visit this weekend.