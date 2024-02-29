‘Born in Dundee’ gin Verdant to be distilled in England after acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Born in Dundee’ gin Verdant to be distilled in England after acquisition

Verdant went into liquidation last summer, but its IP and brand has been acquired by an English company.

By Paul Malik
Joe Barber of Stargazey, which has acquired Verdant Gin. Image: Verdant Gin
Joe Barber of Stargazey, which has acquired Verdant Gin. Image: Verdant Gin

Dundee gin Verdant is being revived by an English company after the original firm sank into liquidation.

Verdant Gin will return to the shelves after its IP and branding rights were acquired by Cornwall’s Stargazey Spirits Ltd.

The Dundee distillery went under last summer, citing cash-flow problems and issues bottling their spirit.

But not before winning fans across the country, including the House of Commons bars.

Hopes Dundee’s Verdant spirit can be kept alive

Although the gin will be produced in England, Stargazey want Verdant’s Dundee roots front and centre.

“Verdant was such a high quality product. I have known about it for around seven years, and knew of the quality of the spirit. That was the main thing which attracted us to it,” said Stargazey director Joe Barber.

Stargazey director Joe Barber poses with a bottle of Verdant Gin.

“It was sad to see such a good, strong brand go.

“It had a strong presence around the UK and it was disappointing to see a good gin go by the wayside.”

Dundee firm Verdant a strong brand says new owner

Joe admits the current gin and spirit market may be “saturated”, but hopes Verdant’s strong branding and taste will help it revive successfully.

“Unfortunately I think there will be some departures in the industry in the next couple of years, as the market declines a little bit,” he said.

“But the stronger ones will remain, and for us the idea is to bring Verdant back as a stronger brand and keep the Dundee-centric market on it, but try and push it a bit further afield.”

Smaller producers, he acknowledges, are struggling more with market volatility and duty charges.

Verdant gin will keep its ‘born in Dundee’ branding.

Joe said the gin would be made in Cornwall, but in time they hope to have staff working in Dundee selling the product.

“Verdant was born in Dundee and that remains,” he adds.

“We want to keep the story alive, we don’t want to walk away from Dundee.”

Verdant’s Navy-strength gin will finally see life on the shelves.

A return of the other products from the Dundee line will feature too.

Stargazey is based in Cornwall and is behind the re-launch of Cornish company Wrecking Coast, which includes a clotted-cream gin among its range.

More from Business

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Aaron Chown/PA)
Reeves: Labour faces inheriting worst economy ‘since Second World War’
A picket calmly ‘inspects’ a line of linked policemen outside the Orgreave coking plant near Rotherham (PA)
‘Heartbreaking’ memories of Miners’ Strike pulled together for 40th anniversary
Mine Director Shaun McLoughlin at the National Coalmining Museum, in the former site of Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Miners’ Strike should ‘never be forgotten’, says mineworker 40 years on
The Committee of Advertising Practice has launched a crackdown on vape advertisers (Amani A/Alamy/PA)
Regulator announces crackdown on vape ads across social media
Campaigners say the financial sector must be better regulated to ensure it addresses environmental and social crises facing the UK (David Davies/PA)
Next government urged to ensure financial sector better tackles crises facing UK
House sales were 15% higher in recent weeks than the same period a year ago as mortgage rates started to fall, a new survey has suggested (Yui Mok/PA)
House sales jump 15% in a year, Zoopla says
The offices of the Telegraph Media Group in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign powers must be banned from owning British newspapers – ex-Tory minister
EasyJet has joined London’s top stock market index (Nick Ansell/PA)
EasyJet flies into FTSE 100 while Endeavor Mining gets relegated in reshuffle
Reckitt makes products including Dettol (Matt Alexander/PA)
FTSE falls after disappointing news from Reckitt and St James’s Place
Direct Line has rejected a takeover approach worth about £3.1 billion (Alamy/PA)
Direct Line rejects ‘opportunistic’ takeover approach from rival insurer

Conversation