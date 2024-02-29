‘Born in Dundee’ gin Verdant to be distilled in England after acquisition

Dundee gin Verdant is being revived by an English company after the original firm sank into liquidation.

Verdant Gin will return to the shelves after its IP and branding rights were acquired by Cornwall’s Stargazey Spirits Ltd.

The Dundee distillery went under last summer, citing cash-flow problems and issues bottling their spirit.

But not before winning fans across the country, including the House of Commons bars.

Hopes Dundee’s Verdant spirit can be kept alive

Although the gin will be produced in England, Stargazey want Verdant’s Dundee roots front and centre.

“Verdant was such a high quality product. I have known about it for around seven years, and knew of the quality of the spirit. That was the main thing which attracted us to it,” said Stargazey director Joe Barber.

“It was sad to see such a good, strong brand go.

“It had a strong presence around the UK and it was disappointing to see a good gin go by the wayside.”

Dundee firm Verdant a strong brand says new owner

Joe admits the current gin and spirit market may be “saturated”, but hopes Verdant’s strong branding and taste will help it revive successfully.

“Unfortunately I think there will be some departures in the industry in the next couple of years, as the market declines a little bit,” he said.

“But the stronger ones will remain, and for us the idea is to bring Verdant back as a stronger brand and keep the Dundee-centric market on it, but try and push it a bit further afield.”

Smaller producers, he acknowledges, are struggling more with market volatility and duty charges.

Joe said the gin would be made in Cornwall, but in time they hope to have staff working in Dundee selling the product.

“Verdant was born in Dundee and that remains,” he adds.

“We want to keep the story alive, we don’t want to walk away from Dundee.”

Verdant’s Navy-strength gin will finally see life on the shelves.

A return of the other products from the Dundee line will feature too.

Stargazey is based in Cornwall and is behind the re-launch of Cornish company Wrecking Coast, which includes a clotted-cream gin among its range.