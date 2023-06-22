Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation

Covid, Brexit and cash flow problems contribute to demise of firm that created Scotland’s gin of the year and supplied the House of Commons.

The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

An award-winning Dundee gin firm has started a liquidation process due to “cash flow problems”.

Verdant Spirits won the Scottish Gin of the Year in 2017 and subsequently won a deal to supply the House of Commons.

Based at Edward Street Mill in Forest Park Place, the company had plans to create a gin school and visitor centre.

The company has sought external investment for the past six months, but has been able to secure a cash injection.

Verdant Spirits liquidation

Founder and managing director Andrew Mackenzie described the decision as a “sad day”. He personally stands to lose £200,000 on the venture.

He said Covid had badly impacted the business, known for its dry gin.

“We built up the business to be in good shape in 2019 and at that time we were seeking investment to take us up to the next level and expand,” he said.

“We’d been named Scottish Gin of the Year, we had the House of Commons contract and some good trading figures under our belt.

“The visitor centre and gin school would have taken us to the next level. We were close to securing investment of around £250,000 and then along came Covid.

Andrew Mackenzie with the House of Commons gin made by Verdant Spirits, which has started a liquidation process. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We struggled through that period, mainly by switching to producing hand sanitiser, but that market dried up.

“Verdant had positioned ourselves as a premium brand so we weren’t in supermarkets to benefit from increased sales there. Our independents were shut, as were the pubs and trade.”

The owner said the impact of Brexit meant the firm struggled to source bottles.

Not only did the price increase, suppliers would only ship when other companies placed orders to make it worthwhile.

Mr Mackenzie added: “They wouldn’t accept an order without payment for you to be put on the list without a confirmed date of when it would arrive.

“The glass situation has cleared up but now we just don’t have the cash to pay in advance for this.

“It’s a real shame as we currently have £36,000 of unfulfilled orders.”

‘Sad day’ to liquidate business

Verdant laid off one member of staff in November as part of a cost-cutting process as Mr Mackenzie continued to seek investment.

The company previously ran a crowdfunding campaign to fund the development of the mill building and visitor centre plans but this did not meet its target.

Henderson Loggie has been appointed as liquidator.

“There will be an auction, probably at the distillery, of the equipment,” Mr Mackenzie continued.

“Then that money will go towards paying creditors and the business will just be wound up. Debts are in the region of £25,000.

Andrew Mackenzie producing gin at Edward Street Mill in Dundee. Image:Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’ve spent the last six months going down every possible avenue to try to get this going.

“It’s a terrific product in a great site but we just don’t have the cash to get through.

“It’s a sad day and of course losing £200,000 is something nobody wants to do.

“It will be a few weeks before the liquidation becomes firm so if anybody out there wants to get involved, please get in contact.”

