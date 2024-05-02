HSBC facing shareholder pressure over green finance ahead of AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC facing shareholder pressure over green finance ahead of AGM

By Press Association
HSBC pledged in 2020 to spend between 750 billion and 1 trillion US dollars on green finance by 2030 (PA/Lucy North)
HSBC is facing pressure from shareholders over green finance ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM).

ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, said it plans to read out a statement at the meeting on Friday on behalf of a coalition of shareholders amid transparency concerns.

The charity said it will ask the British bank to set out how exactly they intend to use the 1 trillion US dollars (£799 billion) they have pledged to spend on green finance by 2030.

It added the lack of transparency means shareholders are unable to assess whether the bank is on the path to net zero or contributing its fair share of financing to address climate finance gaps.

The investor group will also urge the board to set a funding target for renewable energy, ShareAction said.

The meeting, which will take place at the InterContinental London O2 on Friday, comes after chief executive Noel Quinn’s surprise retirement announcement earlier this week.

Shareholders will likely question the board on the hunt for his replacement and vote in favour of a resolution which will remove a cap on bankers’ bonuses after the Government changed the rules last year.

On green finance, Jeanne Martin, ShareAction’s head of banking programme, said: “The target as it currently stands is too broad and vague.

“It gives the impression the bank is scaling up its efforts on green finance without demonstrating the difference it will make, or whether it is financing the green activities that are most needed.

“This is why we are calling on the bank to make it clear how its green finance target will be spent across environmental and social themes, with a specific target for renewable energy that demonstrates how it is shifting its financing to support the energy transition.”

The coalition of investors, worth nearly a trillion dollars of assets under management, includes the Ethos Foundation, Epworth Investment Management, Royal London Asset Management, Axiom Alternative Investments, La Francaise Asset Management, Jesuits in Britain and Folksam pension fund, ShareAction said.

It comes after an analysis by ShareAction in November suggested a “structural lack of transparency” over the green finance activities of Europe’s 20 largest banks, leaving them open to allegations of greenwashing.

The investigation also found poor reporting on whether the green financing was for new assets or already existing projects with HSBC reporting that 77% of its 2022 green bond allocation was to already existing projects.

An HSBC spokesperson said: “We thank ShareAction for its engagement over a number of years on a range of topics relating to our climate strategy, and for recognising the good progress that we have made.

“We will be answering all their questions at our AGM and note in 2020, we outlined an ambition to deliver 750 billion to 1 trillion dollars of sustainable finance and investments by 2030, and since then have reported our progress in our annual report with a detailed breakdown across green, sustainable (which combine green and social) and social products.”