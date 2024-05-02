New art exhibition on demise of coal mining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New art exhibition on demise of coal mining

By Press Association
An art gallery is launching a new exhibition exploring the demise of coal pits, the miners’ strike and the impact on local communities (House of Hues/PA)
An art gallery is launching a new exhibition exploring the demise of coal pits, the miners’ strike and the impact on local communities (House of Hues/PA)

An art gallery is launching a new exhibition exploring the demise of coal pits, the miners’ strike and the impact on local communities.

The Last Cage Down is being held at the Mining Art Gallery, in Bishop Auckland, County Durham from Friday until October 6.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the 1984-85 miners’ strike, the exhibition brings together works of art portraying the declining years of the coal mining industry and the way of life before it was lost.

People walk through the Last Cage Down exhibition at the Mining Art Gallery
The exhibition, at the Mining Art Gallery in County Durham, will run until October (House of Hues/PA)

Exhibits include Robert Olley’s Orgreave after Guernica, depicting a violent confrontation on 18 June 1984, between pickets and police, and Barrie Ormsby’s Crucified Miner.

Speaking about his work, Barrie Ormsby said: “Before the miners’ strikes, most of my paintings were a response to the natural landscape around me, in West Durham, and although I have continued to work with the landscape, the social landscape has come to the fore.

“The artist cooperative I was a part of for 30 years, supported miners and their families during the strike through food distribution.

People walk through the Last Cage Down exhibition at the Mining Art Gallery
The Gallery’s founders said the exhibition was a ‘poignant reminder of the struggles and resilience of our mining communities’ (House of Hues/PA)

“Painting helped me process the sociopolitical enormity of the strikes. Through painting and thinking, I understood that this was a conflict between the collective and the communal, and the individual and the state.

“The miners’ defeat was the first domino to fall, knocking down the collective efforts of working people one by one – from dismantling trade unions to zero contracts. The strikes began 40 years ago but the impact is still felt today.”

The exhibition also features pieces from the gallery’s own collection, such as Marjorie Arnfield’s Women Protesting, a vibrant painting of women protesting with placards against pit closures in the 1980s, and several works from Durham-based coal miner and artist Tom McGuinness.

The Gallery’s founders, Gillian Wales and Robert McManners, said: “This exhibition is a poignant reminder of the struggles and resilience of our mining communities.

“Through the eyes of these artists, we are given a window into the turbulent times of the miners’ strike and the slow demise of the industry.”