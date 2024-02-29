Dunfermline loan stars tipped to shine as Cardiff City coach offers inside scoop on Xavier Benjamin and Malachi Fagan-Walcott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline loan stars tipped to shine as Cardiff City coach offers inside scoop on Xavier Benjamin and Malachi Fagan-Walcott

The Cardiff City under-21s manager runs the rule over his duo following their loan moves north.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott is hugged by Xavier Benjamin after scoring Dunfermline's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (right) is congratulated by Xavier Benjamin as he celebrates scoring Dunfermline's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

When defence became a pressing priority for Dunfermline in January due to injuries, manager James McPake unusually ended up making two loan signings in the same position from the same club.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott, known to McPake from a previous injury-curtailed spell at Dundee, arrived first, followed on deadline day by Cardiff City team-mate Xavier Benjamin.

Pars fans knew little about the duo and the 5-0 hammering from Morton and the 3-0 loss to Queen’s Park did not help with their settling-in period in a new country and a different style of football.

Flanked by Dunfermline Athletic F.C. team-mates, Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Xavier Benjamin shake hands as they celebrate a goal against Partick Thistle.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (centre left) and Xavier Benjamin (centre right) both scored in Dunfermline’s 3-1 win against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

But both have since scored for the Fifers – Fagan-Walcott against Arbroath before the pair netted and played key roles in Friday’s crucial 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

What can Dunfermline expect from the duo for the remainder of the season?

Courier Sport has spoken to Darren Purse, the former Birmingham City and Cardiff centre-half, who is now the Welsh club’s under-21s manager, to find out.

Xavier Benjamin

“We signed Xavier as an 18-year-old from Fulham, so he has a really good category one academy upbringing,” said Purse.

“As a young man, you won’t find a better one. He’s a real leader, which is quite rare nowadays with young players.

“He’s been my captain for 18 months and he’s a really good communicator. He likes to drive himself on and the players around him on.

Xavier Benjamin (No. 33) heads in Dunfermline’s third goal in their 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“He takes real pride in wanting to improve as a young footballer. He has an exceptional attitude and a real good character.

“Xavier was the academy player of the year last season, which was for right across the academy and not just the under-21s.

“He’s a player who epitomises that working hard and having the right attitude can take you a long way in football.

“He does that. He approaches everything he does in the right manner.”

Malachi Fagan-Walcott

Malachi left Spurs and I know their under-21 manager quite well,” explained Purse. “So, I asked him for a character reference – and he spoke really well of him.

“He’s probably not as loud as Xavier, he’s quite quietly spoken, or have quite the same leadership qualities. But he still approaches everything with the right attitude.

“For a centre-half, he’s an exceptional talent with the ball. He can play a defence or midfield-splitting pass and is really calm and composed in tight areas.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott scored his first goal in Dunfermline’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He probably needs to bring a bit of aggression into his game. But he’s got all the physical and technical attributes to be a top, top player.

“Hopefully over the next few months he’ll go and improve and progress, and pave the way for himself in professional football.”

Loan benefits

Purse added: “Their pedigree from academy football is exceptional. If you look at the two academies they’ve come through, Tottenham and Fulham are probably two of the best academies in England.

“For them to come through there and to progress their careers at Cardiff, these loans are just the next stepping stone for them to go and prove themselves in men’s football.

“Do I think they’ll both go and progress? I do. I think they’ve both got different attributes that will stand them in good stead for their careers.

“I’ll be keeping a close eye on them as the weeks progress.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and Malachi Fagan-Walcott.
Dunfermline manager James McPake worked with Malachi Fagan-Walcott previously during the defender’s short loan spell at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“You can play as many under-21s matches as you want. But nothing ever prepares you for playing for three points on a Saturday afternoon. That’s when people’s mortgages and careers are on the line and promotion and relegation are on it. It’s huge.

“That drive and desire to win a football match is only something you can get from men’s football.

“Do I think both players have got that? Yes. It’s down to them over the next few months to graft at it and try to build their future wherever that may be.

“I’ve got every confidence that both of them will show the Dunfermline fans how good a player they are.”

